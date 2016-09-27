Two persons jailed 15 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced two persons to 15 years imprisonment for conspiracy and robbery.

Yaw Fosu, a mechanic and Prince Adom, a welder, were sentenced on their own plea.

In sentencing, the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh took into consideration the five days the convicts spent in police custody. They also pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario told the court that the complainant was a student and lives at Agbogba, while the convicts lived at Abofu near Achimata, all suburbs of Accra.

He said on September 20, at about 1400 hours, the complainant went to Musuku, another suburb of Accra to visit her mother, while walking towards the house, the convicts riding on a motorbike spotted her and followed her.

DSP Mario said on reaching, a spot near the complainant’s mother’s house, the convicts attacked the complainant at knife point and robbed her of two mobile phones and a handbag.

She said the two convicts escaped with their booty but on reaching Dome, they collided with a taxi and despite the accident, the convicts wanted to escape on the motorbike but the driver raised the alarm.

“The convicts sensing danger abandoned their motorbike and took to their heels but were chased and arrested,” she added.

the prosecution said the complainant’s items were found on the convicts, they were handed over to the police.