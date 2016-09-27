The First Lady, Lordina Mahama is calling for more attention to the development of adolescent girls as a way of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to her, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one out of every six deaths in Africa was due to HIV; and 70 percent of these are among adolescent girls within the reproductive age.

Addressing a gathering of First Ladies from around the world at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the first lady, who is also the President of the Organization of African First Ladies Association Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) said there must be collaborative efforts to help make adolescent sexual and reproductive health a priority.

Lordina Mahama has been advocating for an Africa free from HIV and AIDS, maternal and child mortality though women and children empowerment programs.

The Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) has rolled out various programs aimed at advancing sustainable partnerships to end pediatric AIDS and improve Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Rights.

‘UN champions SDGs’

The United Nations (UN) is also championing the implementation of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that could transform the world by 2030.

The goals target a broader sustainability agenda aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty and the universal need for development that works for all people.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana