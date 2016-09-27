Former Ghana's strongest man arrested for stabbing priest

A former winner of 'Ghana's Strongest Man' contest, Sanni Mohammed, 24 has been arrested for assaulting two priests of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday.

The stoutly-built man allegedly punched Father Anthony Awuah Boateng in the face with hefty blows, until his face became puffy.

Rev. Father Daniel Affum, Parish Priest of Adugyama Roman Catholic Church, decided to intervene to save his colleague who was then in tears and groaning for help.

But Rev. Father Affum was not lucky as the blood-thirsty goon, reportedly vented his spleen on him also. The macho man allegedly stabbed him in the head with a sharp knife, for pleading on behalf of his colleague.

Mohammed, who was riding a motorbike, was said to have left the scene but he was arrested by the police at Adugyama on Monday to face the law.

ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said the macho man had since been moved to the regional police head­ quarters in Kumasi, where the case is being investigated.

He said Father Awuah Boateng was traveling in his Toyota Corolla, registered AW 1722-13, at about 5:30 pm on Sunday from Bimso Number One and heading to Mankranso; and on the way he came across Mohammed.

The accused was said to be dis­playing with a motorbike in a dan­gerous fashion right in the middle of the road and so the man of God reportedly bypassed him and left in peace.

The macho man then claimed that Father Awuah Boateng’s vehicle had hit his motorbike and so he gave the Catholic Father a wild chase with his motorbike in a Hollywood fashion.

Mohammed finally caught up with Father Awuah Boateng at Adugyama, where he (suspect) smashed the tail light and side mirror of his vehicle in public.

Before Father Awuah Boateng could open his mouth, Mohammed, who was extremely angry, pounced on him with deadly blows, sending him to the ground.

The suspect then followed Father Awuah Boateng to his residence where he continued hitting his already swollen face with countless hefty blows.

Rev Father Affum then inter­vened by pleading with Mohammed to stop beating his colleague, but his apology rather ended in a bloody scene as the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the head with a knife.

ASP Tanko said COP Kofi Boakye, the regional police com­mander, had declared zero tolerance for violent attacks by macho men in the region ahead of the December elections.

ASP Tanko stated that Mohammed was being investigated for assault and causing unlawful harm.