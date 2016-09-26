SEND Ghana organises durbar on anti-corruption

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Moglaa (N/R), Sept. 26, GNA - Mr Ahmed Tijani, Savelugu-Nanton Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, has advised citizens to assist government to fight corruption practices.

This, he said they could do by reporting all corrupt acts to the appropriate institutions for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

He said the fight against corruption is not the duty of one individual, institution or government but collective responsibility of all Ghanaians.

Speaking at a durbar organised by SEND GHANA on anti- corruption for Moglaa and Langa communities in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, Mr Tijani said money, valuable goods in the form of gifts, favours and promises are tools used in corrupt practices, and must be avoided.

The durbar, aimed at helping to eliminate corruption in the country brought together key stakeholders such as chiefs, accountability institutions, civil society organisations (CSOs) and community members.

The participants discussed the various socio-economic practices that hinder the fight against corruption.

Madam Rachel Gyabaah, Programme Officer of SEND Ghana said as part of fighting corruption, the Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and SEND Ghana had implemented USAID funded activity named Accountable Democratic Institutions and Systems Strengthening (ADISS).

ADISS is being implemented in 50 districts across the 10 regions for four years to increase government accountability.

She said ADISS is also to renew and build upon on-going anti-corruption efforts and increase the capacities of anti- corruption CSOs to motivate citizens to apply pressure on policy makers and institutions with the aim of reducing corruption.

