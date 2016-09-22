CPP: Executives To Sit Over Petition Of Alleged Indiscipline Of Flag Bearer

Leaders of the Convention’s People Party will by the close of the month interrogate alleged cases of misconduct on the part of it flag bearer, Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet. The party says it will mete out the required sanctions if Mr. Greenstreet is found culpable of contravening Article 111(b) of the party’s constitution.

Acting General Secretary of the party, Yaw Asani Tano, in an interview with etv News confirmed receipt of the two-paged petition dated the 14th of September, 2016. The petition by one Mr. Zir Zirmio Dy-Adaba, believed to be a party member has petitioned the top hierarchy of the party to launch investigations into alleged misconduct and misrepresentation of the party’s ideals by Ivor Greenstreet.

Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, according to the petitioner has made statements regarding the exorbitant increase in the EC’s filing fees. Mr. Greenstreet is reported have threatened a boycott of the 2016 elections if the EC fails to reduce the fees. Such a statement the petitioner believes is a breach of Article 111(b) of the party’s constitution which forbids executives from putting the image of the party into disrepute.

Meanwhile the party’s acting General Secretary, Yaw Asani Tano, says the party will, during the next Central Committee meeting at the end of September, consider the merits or otherwise of the petition.

Mr. Tano has expressed shock over the release of the said petition to the public without any recourse to internal party procedures. He is of the view the phenomenon is likely to jeopardize the adjudication of the said petition.