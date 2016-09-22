Fire And Hell (Part2)

“I am burning…I am burning,” cried Erica Osei seeing her clothings in flames touching her skin underneath before also her flesh was on fire and got burned. Her heart stopped beating, she sank down on the GOIL Petrol Station grounds, eyes closed and turned into ashes while her Helper saw how the fire exploded the Station to bury him under the collapsing roof of the Station smashing his bones like a Nut Cracker to leave only human rubble behind impossible to identify its human identity.

“Why me?” asked Debs Bediako for the last time before his strength disappeared and he fell into the water giving way for it to enter his body completely…he was dead.

Firefighters, Media, Politicians, Accra Major, Onlookers, Neighbors, Officials, all rushed to the scene of endless suffering in which over two hundred people lost their lives in that tragic night at the Circle. President John Dramani Mahama appeared during the early morning hours at the Circle, promised an end to the massive environmental destruction the death had caused, unbuerocratic financial assistance to the afflicted, three days of National Morning to be observed during the following week and walked away from the Cameras and Microphones that were hold on him while in these hours everyone felt the need to gather around someone that could provide comfort and hope for a better situation to avoid any such occurrences to mature again.

“As you all were hearing, we will pay for all the Hospital Bills anyone has that got injured in this disaster and NADMO will ensure that in the next few days relief items will reach here to assist the families to restart a better life again,” did Major Alfred Oko Vanderpuye say into the Cameras of the national and international Press. “You can trust my words and hold me accountable for it as I am a Man of honour to safeguard the people of this city of Accra,” said he loud and clear for the whole world to hear his mind. People in this moment had no other options to believe and trust even knowing him very well as a man of no honour but shame that had allowed the disaster to happen in the first place by visible ignorance and intellectual incapacity.

Slowly people woke up to the day and heart the dramatic and sad news from the Circle. They remembered the fire at Kantamanto Market and subsequently one thousand displaced small traders in the used clothing business. AMA Major Vanderpuye was quick to announce a Chinese Investor was found to rebuild a modern Market where unauthorized structures once stood only to observe months after the fire the old situation had sprung up to stay.

He had massively rejected the idea to close up the Odor River and sell the space above it for high price enabling the City to finance an effective Drainage System in the affected area.

At Kotoka International Airport two days later a black girl and a white girl left the Arrival Hall to step out under the Hugh roof leading to the parking lots. The Ghanaian asked her white friend to throw the empty water bottle away being useless. The white girl responded that she cannot do that as in her society she would be punished for it. The black girl called the white girl stupid and names throwing her bottle ignorantly on the ground and move on. An American waiting for his girl-friend to arrive was shaking his head saying to himself when the black girl is a mother herself, she will teach her daughter to throw plastic bottles away, while the white girl being a mother would teach her daughter to use the plastic for recycling and to keep the environment clean. It saddened his heart asking his brain whether there would ever be a solution to the sanitation problem of Ghana and if how best to achieve it.

Three days of National Mourning passed with people remembering the death and injured, while others enjoyed the unexpected days to have vacations to swim and relax on the beaches of Accra and Tema, Cape Coast and Takoradi or in Chop Bars and Drink Spots. TV and Radio Stations broadcasted extensively the aftermath of the Circle Disaster and the comments from President John Dramani Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo, Doctor Vanderpuye and others while using the opportunity to throw away their emptied sachet water rubber into the environment and use the open gutters to urinate between the growing plants inside them. Did someone care? Or does someone care?

“We have launched the National Sanitation Day to clean up Accra and Ghana as a whole,” did Doctor Vanderpuye announce at a Press Conference filled with self-made determination. He added confidently:” I personally will make sure that all people around the gutters come out and help to clean our city. I will not spare anyone of them…personally.”

Asked by a Reporter that knew in twenty thirteen AM had only sanctioned seven hundred cases of environmental littering in a city of four Million citizen with a possibility of over four Billion cases of littering when one person each day commits one such offense, the Major of Accra responded relaxed:” Do not worry, the time has come, we will keep Ghana clean and ensure that the June 3rd disaster will never ever…I repeat myself…never ever happen again…not while I am Major of the capitol city of Ghana, Accra.”

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of Glorious Wave Church International in Sakumono woke up, seeing on his mobile phone the time, three am in the darkness of the early morning hour. He walked over to his private room while his wife Pastor Gloria and the four children were still deep in their sleep, he looked down from the first floor of his nearly build house alongside the railway tracks from Accra to Tema seeing the entrance to the Auditorium that soon will be a Branch once his main Building in Pram Pram will get underway. He kneeled down next to his bed, folded his hands to prayers, looked up to the ceiling and closed his eyes to ask GOD to speak to him.

Some silent moments passed, than he was hearing the crystal clear voice of GOD from above saying:” My son in Christ Jesus, I have mandated you to change my people and my church. As you can see around you there is no one that listens to my words, even J.J. Rwalings, once used by me to bring an end to the misery in Ghana and the darkness my people live in to an end, in these days he does speak out against injustice, corruption, inefficiency and poor mindset that are destroying the future of my beloved people, is like an old lion with teeth that fall out of his mouth being tired and weak. I need a new strong man to take my people into the position they belong chosen by me years back to prove to the world that I am GOD, the only GOD there is, the Creator of Heaven and Earth. General Mosquito from NDC, a useless man, and others in Politics are brainwashing my people into endless numb misery while only a radical change of mind can save them. My people in Ghana Politics do not understand my words and intentions, do not listen to me. Therefore I have chosen you to lead my people out from darkness into light and make them see my vision for them, the Promised Land I have prepared for them to live in and enjoy. Tell my people to allow people to rule over them that are better qualified than the Leaders there are in the country based on their expertise and heart for my people. I, your GOD, know that you will obey my commands to help my people and usher them into their final destiny.”

“GOD, I hear you,” said Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi. “Please, give me the strength to fulfill on your word. Make my Spiritual Father bless me for my mission to stand on your words and give me the natural helpers that I need to keep my promise to you. I give you these seed to force you that you always enlighten me by taken each step on my journey as you have done it to me in the past when you asked me to set off from Kumasi to come to Accra and start my Ministry in two thousand.”

“My son…granted!” was the response from above.

