Liberia | 21 September 2016 22:20 CET

Liberian Laffor takes Sundowns to final

By AFP
Liberia's Anthony Laffor, pictured on September 4, 2016, came on just before the hour mark in Pretoria to score the goal that gave Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Chippa United. By Salah Habibi (AFP/File)
Johannesburg (AFP) - Liberian Anthony Laffor came off the bench to score the goal that gave Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Chippa United Wednesday and a South African Top 8 final place.

Sundowns qualified 1-0 on aggregate for the eight million rand ($575,000, 515,000 euros) winners-take-all decider against Wits after drawing the first leg 0-0 two weekends ago.

The winners broke the deadlock on 76 minutes with a sweeping move in which the ball sped across the pitch to Laffor, who fired past Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from close range.

Laffor came on just before the hour mark in Pretoria to replace Ivorian Yannick Zakri, a recent signing from Abidjan club ASEC Mimosas.

"We are in the final and that is all that counts," said Sundowns coach and former South Africa striker Pitso Mosimane.

"I hear a lot of talk among supporters and the media these days about possession, but it is goals that win matches, not possession."

Sundowns now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League, hosting ZESCO United of Zambia Saturday in the second leg of a semi-final.

ZESCO lead 2-1 from the first leg last Saturday in Ndola.

