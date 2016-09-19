Last Saturday, leadership and supporters of the Progressive Peoples' Party (PPP) converged here in Accra to hold a mammoth rally to deliver their campaign message to the good people of this country.

Dubbed the “Don't waste your vote” campaign, top echelon of the business tycoon's political fraternity mounted the platform, one after the other, to tell Ghanaians why they should vote for the party.

When it was the turn of the 2016 presidential candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, he told Ghanaians to reject President Mahama in the December polls, because, according to him, the President has performed poorly in the last four years during his tenure of office.

Reporting the story yesterday under the headline; “Mahama doesn't deserve a second term -Nduom”, citifmonline.com quoted Dr. Nduom as saying; “There is someone going around Ghana, and he is asking Ghanaians that they should give him four more years. My friends, when you vote for someone, you vote for the President to bring you something good.

“He told us that when he comes dum-so will be a thing of the past. Where is Dum-so, Dum-so? It is here with us. The same man told us, if you vote for me, I will build 200 schools. Where are the 200 schools?

“He told all Ghanaians, if you vote for me, I will create millions of jobs, where are the jobs? When somebody promises and does not deliver, do they deserve four more years? No four more years,” he said.

The Chronicle is throwing its weight behind the call by the PPP flagbearer, because our President does not, indeed, deserve a second term, as he has plunged our economy into chaos.

As a newspaper, we shall continue to play our gate-keeping role to educate the good people of this country to cast their vote for a leader who would lift us from the economic doldrums we find ourselves in today.

The simple, but bitter truth is that, President John Dramani Mahama has failed to implement policies aimed at resolving the numerous challenges facing the country.

Apart from the high cost of living in this country, we are still experiencing dum-so, high fuel prices, utility bills, high unemployment rate, high interest rates, not to talk about rising exchange rates, just to mention a few.

Today, members of CLOGSAG are on strike over their salaries, because President Mahama has failed his promise to fully implement the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) to make life comfortable for them.

Now, it is very clear that President Mahama and his NDC capos are desperate to win power, even though they have messed up the economy. They have no message except, telling Ghanaians to vote for them because they have provided more infrastructure than any government in the history of this country.

Is it not President Mahama who mounted the political campaign platform on several occasions in 2008, and said any political party that beats its chest over infrastructure development it has undertaken is demonstrating mediocrity?

Is he now telling Ghanaians today that what he said then was merely to win political power, or was he actually stating the fact? How can we even trust such a man to entrust the management of our country into his hands once again?

So, it's like, when it suits you, you praise it, but on the other hand, when it does not suit you, you condemn it. What hypocrisy!

Today, President Mahama is moving from one community to the other, professing to be commissioning projects and wants Ghanaians to pat him at the back, because he has done what Napoleon could not do, and expect us to extol and eulogise him.