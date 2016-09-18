Night of praise and worship at Sing Out 2016 [Photos]

It was a beautiful night of praise and worship at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) yesterday [Saturday] at Sing Out 2016.

The ensemble of acts headlined by world-renowned gospel musician Marvin Sapp, thrilled the audience with song after song at the AICC.

The AICC was packed to the rafters as the much-anticipated event was patronised by hundreds of people who danced and sang along.

There were also performances from Ghanaian Gospel artistes Joe Mettle and Monarch’s Praise.

The audience was also treated to some rib-cracking comedy from Nigerian humourist Akpororo.

Photos by: Nana Boakye-Yiadom