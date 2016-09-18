Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Health | 18 September 2016 08:06 CET

Technical committee on NHIS presents report to Health Ministry

By CitiFMonline

An independent technical committee that reviewed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has presented its report to the Ministry of Health in Accra.

The seven-member committee presented the review report to Mr. Alex Segbefia, the Minister of Health on Friday, September 17.

The document, which contains an assessment of the scheme and key recommendations based upon extensive review, focused on the scheme's sustainability, accountability, transparency, and user satisfaction.

Presenting the community to the Minister, Dr Chris Atim, the Chairman of the Independent Technical Review Committee, said after consultation with various relevant stakeholders, the committee came out with three major recommendations, which among other things, calls for the redesigning and restructuring of the scheme with a focus on the country's primary health care system.

According to him, Ghana needs to prioritize issues of maternal and child health under the scheme to address the high rate of maternal and child mortality.

He called for efforts to ensure the efficiency of the scheme through good governance and feedback from subscribers.

The Committee also called for the institution of a Patient Protection Council, to serve as a coordinating body under the Ministry of Health, to represent patients and also coordinate set priorities, ensure transparency and accountability.

Receiving the report, Mr Segbefia, expressed gratitude to the members of the Committee for availing themselves to serve in their respective capacities to help to address challenges of the scheme.

He noted that government is committed to ensuring the success of the NHIS, adding that the document would be forwarded to the President for onward action.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

LET GHANAIANS BE ONE NATION AND ONE INDIVISIBLE PEOPLE.
