Individuals asked to write life about experiences

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - The Print Innovation, a Christian print and publishing company in Accra, has held its annual conference with a call on individuals to write their life experiences and publish them into books.

The conference on the theme: 'Becoming a Best Selling Author,' was to inform and educate the public on the processes of publishing, address misconceptions, empower people to start the business of writing and to highlight the new trend in the publishing industry.

Mr Daniel Annan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Print Innovation, the lead publishing consultant with 10 years working experience in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said there is the need for people to share their life experiences by writing and publishing them into books.

He said such acts would help the present and future generations to appreciate the experiences and learn from them, adding: 'Everyone should write to pass on their ideas to posterity.'

Mr Annan said there are people who have a lot of experiences to write about but do not know how to go about it,' saying: 'This conference will empower such people to initiate the act of writing and if for one reason one cannot write, there are always professionals to write on our behalf based on our ideas.'

He said though it has been an annual conference, there were plans afoot to hold intermittent regional conferences and workshops to educate the people to take initiative in writing life experiences.

'We have also plans to take the event to schools where the company will partner with reading clubs and interest groups to help them develop the culture and passion for writing,' he said.

The CEO advised the youth of today to use the social media to their advantage, avoid cutting corners in life and be ready to learn in attempt to achieve their God-given talents.

Mr Annan said the doors of the company are opened to anybody with the intention of writing or publishing any book of their choice.

Other speakers on the day were editorial consultants; Mr Duke Mensah, a Founding Partner of Mahogany Consults; Mrs Baaba Cofie, CEO of Virtue Impact Nations; Mr Michael Quansah and Pastor Kwaku Osei Twumasi.

Some of the topics treated included Developing Effective Writing Skills, The Publishing Process, Book Funding, Book Selling, Organizing An Effective Book Launch and Digital Publishing.

A book on publishing, authored by Mr Daniel Annan entitled: 'Innovative Secrets To Publishing Your Dream Book' was launched.

