Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 17 September 2016 12:41 CET

Boy 19, Grabbed For Murder

By Daily Guide

A 19-YEAR-OLD boy who allegedly stabbed his friend to death in Kumasi and absconded has been nabbed.

Abubakar Saddique, the suspect, went into hiding after he had purportedly stabbed Mustapha Osman, 19, several times, leading to his death.

The incident occurred at Aboabo, a densely Muslim populated area in Kumasi, on September 10, 2016. The deceased person reportedly inflicted cutlass wounds on Saddique during a fight in August, this year.

Saddique said he paid the medical bills and asked Osman to refund the money but he refused.

The suspect, who felt defeated, reportedly ambushed Osman on September 10 at Goro, an area at Aboabo.

ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said Saddique chased Osman and in the course of the hot chase, the latter stumbled and fell and so Saddique stabbed him several times.

ASP Tanko said Osman was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead.

He noted that Saddique went into hiding to escape arrest but the police managed to arrest him to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

General News

Whatever words we utter should bechosen with care for people will hear them and be influenced by them for good or ill.
By: Skipper Young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img