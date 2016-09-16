A Chartered Insurance Practitioner and Deputy Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company has said that Africa critically needs systems like proper National Identification systems, Street Naming and Home Numbers for planning purposes; procedures and orderliness in the modern globalized business space.

Mr. Solomon Lartey said this in his address when he chaired the launching of Nubianbiz.com a newly established online hub at the Airport West Hotel, Accra on Wednesday, 7th September, 2016.

“Systematic procedures and orderliness, for example, National Identification Systems, Street Names and Home Numbers are critical for planning purposes. Access to and provision of products and services require knowing who, why and where your customers can be found. Providers of goods and services need to know how many people there are at a place and where each one is. Customers also need to know what products are available and for which benefit. These would thrive in an environment where good legal and regulatory frameworks exist”, Mr. Lartey said.

He said governments and institutions must adopt systematic strategizing, technological systems as well as clearly defined procedural frameworks and orderliness in their everyday activities.

This is what is needed as Africa positions itself as the new frontier of economic power.

He explained that in a modern globalized business space, the rule of thumb is to see and be seen. Nubianbiz.com intends to make this a reality not only for Ghanaian businesses and consumers but also for all of Africa and beyond through ICT.

Speaking under the theme: Africa’s Quest for Development - The Way Forward, the Chief Executive Officer of NubianBiz.com, Jules Nartey-Tokoli said, his online company is strategically formed to serve as business opportunity hub for people in Ghana and the whole of Africa in areas of Trading, Management and Entrepreneurship.

Presentations and addresses were made by Dr. Lloyd Amoah of Ashesi University, Ms. Mavis Nee-Okpey, Director of Administration of Soleil Groupe, Mr. Hector Wulff, Executive Director-Organization for Customer Service Excellence Ghana and other speakers.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com