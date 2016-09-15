The Ghana Nurse-Midwives Trainee Association (GNMTA) of Ghana is set to embark on a demonstration against government over government's “lackadaisical posture” over their plight.

The GNMTA have for some time now, raised concerns of government's delay in paying their allowances.

The Association will converge at the Obra Spot in Accra, on the 19th of September, at 8am, to further press home their demands.

BELOW IS THE FULL RELEASE:

15/09/2016

GHANA NURSE_MIDWIFE TRAINEES’ ASSOCIATION (GNMTA) READY TO SPEAK OUT ON THE STREETS OF ACCRA.

The National Executive Board (NEB) of Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) has noted with apt attention the lackadaisical posture of the government of the Republic of Ghana with regards to the plight of the over 50,000 Trainee Nurses and Midwives across the length and breadth of this country.

The over 9,000 Enrolled and Community Health Nurses who completed their training successfully in November, 2015 but are currently wasting away at home and still having to perch on from their parents for survival without displaying their skills as needed by the nation.

The over 2,000 qualified nurses and midwives who just completed their mandatory pledge to the nation in a form of national service.

Not forgetting the over 97 Nurses and Midwives from Holy Family NTC (Nkawkaw) and Bolgatanga Midwifery Training school who completed school in August, 2014 and National Service March, 2016. As well as the 150 Trainees’ who completed school August, 2016 without allowances at all whilst their colleagues have received theirs in 2014.

It saddens our hearts so greatly that our issues are been overly politicized. It is obvious that this is not the first time GNMTA is threatening a National demonstration but as believers of the philosophy of non violence, we gave our leaders the benefit of the doubt by participating in all discussions, right from the Health Training Institution Secretariat to the highest office of the land (Flagstaff House) yet our predicament still linger and little or nothing concrete has been done to tackle the issues once and for all.

On the contrary, we have reasons to believe that the political analyst with their analogies, the pundits with their propaganda have only succeeded in paying lip service to our plight.

It is conspicuous that our issues are being gambled with and the hopes of our teaming students, poor patients and parents are hanging on a hopeless limbo and this is to our disliking.

We are fed up with the chronic reassurances and the debilitating delay tactics that are been employed by our leaders to keep us at bay without critically assessing the vital contributions of Trainee Nurses and Midwives in the Health care system.

We want to put it on record without reservation that claims of the government to restore Trainee Nurses and Midwives allowance can only be described as a mere press statement or a “hoax”.

Since that move originated outside mutual consent and agreement between GNMTA and the government.

After months of such a move, we are yet to have a formal documentary evidence to show the commitment of the government to ameliorate this burden.

Our silence can not be taken for our weakness, we are trying hard to avoid the temptation of thinking that this

arrangement was made to camouflage a hidden agenda.

We believe in the rule of law where there is equity and equality before the law, we shall endeavor to make our voices heard since our leaders have no idea of how it feels like to stay in the house for 10 months without been employed after fulfilling all requirements, how our parents have sold virtually everything to pay our sky rocketing fees, and how the country is likely to be on a time bound of massive brain drain which can lower the standard of quality health care delivery in the country.

We have decided to take time out to explain to our leaders and the patrotic people of Ghana, the order we will go through in a language that they do understand through a peaceful match on the principal streets of Accra.

We therefore, call on all Trainee Nurses and Midwives, Our Parents, the over 11,000 qualified unemployed Nurses and Midwives, internship Nurses, All Media Houses, sympathisers and the good people of Ghana to all converge at Obra Spot (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) Accra on the 19/09/2016 for this long overdue exercise. TIME IS 8am SHARP.

We therefore wish to sound a clarion call to our revered Clergymen and chiefs, the good people of Ghana, all category of Nurses and Midwives, parents , Media men and women to defy all political connotations and to come out in our numbers to showcase our issues for all and sundry to see how we are being treated after we have chosen to serve mother Ghana in the Health sector.

This agenda we wage is not to suit our selfish whims and caprices but for the interest of generations yet to come for us to always *Do All For The Health Of All*. In a quest to provide quality multi disciplinary health service to all Ghanaians.

God bless GNMTA and make our association great and strong.

Alale Gideon Akuob Abangwin

National PRO

0248944080

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana