JM And Hon.Abdallah Abubakari -The Foremost Agents Of Change And Transformation In Mamprugu

Our greatest primary task is to transform Mamprugu. This is no unsolvable problem if we face it wisely and courageously. I am certain that my fellow mamprusis expected that on the induction of Hon. Abdallah Abubakari into the office of the regional minister, he will change and transform mamprugu with condor.

This is pre-eminently the time to speak the truth,the whole truth,nothing but the truth,frankly and boldly. No need we shrink from saying the truth the ruling National Democratic Congress government and Hon. Abdallah Abubakari have really change and transformed mamprugu.

The first gentleman of the country his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama has fulfilled his promised to the people of mamprugu to establish college of education in mamprugu. The gambaga college of education is now among the public colleges of the country and the credit is directed to the ruling government. it is on records that there was a teacher training college in mamprugu but was converted into senior secondary school by the leadership of the vision less Busia-Danquah tradition in the 1970s.

This policy of the Busia government was a big blow to the people of mamprugu until his Excellency established the gambaga college of education. The first batch(pioneers) of the college have been posted to serve mamprugu and the nation as a whole.My distinguished fellow mamprusis if we don't want this what else do we want.

Aside the the gambaga college of education, the Nalerigu Health Assistant School has also witness massively infrastructural development and its subsequent upgrading to the status of general nursing and midwifery college.

The ruling government has chalked a lot of success on education not forgetting also the infrastructural development in all the senior high schools in mamprugu and every district within mamprugu have had its share of the national cake in terms of development which wouldn't have been possible even with a mamprusi vice president if NPP had won the 2012 elections. We now afirm the saying that a good friend is better than a biological brother.That is obviously what his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is exhibiting to the good people of mamprugu.

It can be recalled that Hon. Abdallah Abubakari joined the the President to commissioned the Kparigu water project during the president accounting to the people tour of the northern region. A sod was also cut to construct Ghana education service district office complex in walewale. The work on the walewale-Nalerigu road was also inspected by the president and Hon. Abdallah Abubakari.

The regional minister and our member of Parliament hopefully come 7th December, 2016 also solved finally the acute water problem of the residence of Wungu and Nasia. Hon. Abdallah Abubakari has fixed the problem which would have taken about two decades to be solved if residence were ask to contribute for the water project as was the case of Wungu.

The ongoing works on the Walewale-Wungu road,walewale-Zangum road, Tampulingu road and the Akamara junction road linking the Nalerigu road are all through the efforts of the widely respected regional minister Hon. Abdallah Abubakari.

Hon. Abdallah Abubakari has equipped the west mamprusi district health insurance office with machines to facilitate the registration of the citizenry in the district. Aside the donation of the computers to the district health insurance office ,Hon. Abdallah Abubakari also made cash donation of six thousand Ghana cedis for the registration of the less privilege into NHIS.

As indicated in my previous article that Hon. Abdallah Abubakari also dug and drenched dams in five communities within the west mamprusi district. It evident that he is really the originator of the NPP one village one dam. Hon.Abdallah Abubakari has executed that already. Our opponents stole the policy of the distinguished regional minister and all what we can say is to give credit to the member of Parliament hopefully by the Grace of Allah.

Looking at the evidence based achievements of the ruling government in mamprugu nothing is expected of us than to come out in our numbers to retain Wumpini John Dramani Mahama at the presidency and also vote for each of the national Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirants in all the five constituencies in mamprugu for more development. Our agenda still remains unchanged. It is all about changing lives and transforming Ghana of which mamprugu is not exceptional.

I shall return with more biegya.JM Zang-tugi.

ABDUL MAJEED ALI(FOUNDING MEMBER AND AN INTERIM EXECUTIVE OF STUDENTS NETWORK FOR JM AND PC'S IN MAMPRUGU)