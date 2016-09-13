“Corruption And Incompetence Do Not Win Elections” Alhassan Tali Reminds NDC

The immediate past Chairman of NPP-Germany, Mr Alhassan Yakubu Tali has reminded President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC that Ghanaians are not prepared reward eight years of mismanagement, unprecedented corruption and reckless borrowing with another four-year term.

Addressing a meeting of NPP supporters in Dusseldorf over the weekend, Mr Alhassan Tali noted that the Mahama-led NDC government has brought nothing but economic misery and untold hardships to a vast majority of Ghanaians saying “people who delude themselves into thinking that NDC can win these elections are either taking Ghanaians for granted or oblivious to the suffering of the people”.

The former Chairman expressed the conviction that vile propaganda will not help President and his failed policies this time because most Ghanaians have come to the realisation that the NDC government has failed to deliver the promises it made in 2008 and 2012.

According to Mr Alhassan Tali, President Mahama started his second term in 2012 when the country had very favourable economic conditions including high prices for export products, revenue from oil and received more in terms of tax revenues more than any other government since independence.

He explained that apart from the massive tax revenues, President Mahama and the NDC have borrowed more than all governments and has increased Ghana’s debt stock from Ghc 9.5 billion in 2008 to Ghc 105 billion as at May 2016 and said despite these massive resources the NDC has very little to show other than misery, deprivation and neglect especially in the North where the President claims to have from.

Mr Alhassan Tali noted that ordinary Ghanaians are now being asked to pay for the failure and incompetence of President Mahama in the form of increase taxes on utilities such as electricity, water, kerosene and gas as well as social services including health care and education.

He reminded Ghanaians that although the NPP under President John Agyekum Kuffour did not receive even a third of what the NDC inherited in terms of tax revenues and grants, the NPP was able to introduce very critical social intervention programmes including the NHIS, NYEP, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care, LEAP among others.

Mr Alhassan Tali assured Ghanaians that an Akuffo-Addo led government will continue the legacy of President by creating jobs for the teaming youth , provide an enabling business environment and reduce the rather exorbitant taxes at the sea ports. He called on Ghanaians to vote for Nana Akuffo-Addo and the NPP to make Ghana work again

The Communication Team

NPP-Germany