Bole DCE Hot Over Gas Cylinder Distribution

Some assemblymen in the Bole District of the Northern Region have raised questions about the distribution of gas cylinders in the area by the district assembly.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that 2,000 gas cylinders were provided by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) to the district to be distributed to residents to curb the cutting of trees in the area for charcoal.

The MoE has a policy to reduce the burning of trees in the north for charcoal by distributing 2,000 gas cylinders to community members in the Bole District.

Assembly members in the area who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity complained about why a higher percentage of the cylinders had to be shared to members of the NDC when they were meant for all residents.

They alleged that the NDC organiser in the Bole District who is part of the distribution committee gave out 10 gas cylinders to his girlfriend, an allegation which angered the DCE to sack him from the committee.

According to the assembly members, some villages with a population of about 4,000 received 10 gas cylinders each, while group members of the ruling party benefitted more from it.

Bole District Chief Executive, James Jaaga, told DAILY GUIDE that a committee was put in place for the distribution of the gas cylinders and that there was no way he could have influenced the distribution.

He mentioned that almost every institution in the district was given some number of cylinders, adding, “It's very unfortunate that some people are saying this, but if they can give some prove that I shared the gas cylinders to NDC party members that will help.”

He denied the allegation that he had problems with the youth organiser of the NDC who was said to have given his girlfriend 10 of the gas cylinders and dared the assemblymen to prove the allegations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole