Kumawu Palace Explodes into Wild Jubilation on Announcement of the Death of Kumawu Akyempemhene

On Friday 9 September 2016, in the evening, a truly mighty tree in whose branches the birds of Heavens made their nests and, or sought some rest, was mysteriously uprooted to the utter astonishment and sadness of people who care about the collective welfare of the subjects of Kumawuman. However, it became a cause for merrymaking by almost the entire persons at “Kumawu Ahenfie” who saw him as a stumbling block in their nefarious pursuit to mortgage Kumawuman and her resources to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asanteman Council for a pittance, if not for absolutely nothing.

Death, has laid its icy hands on our beloved man of integrity, Nana Okyere Krapa II, the Kumawu Akyempemhene. The news of his death was a bolt from the blue to many a lover and fan of him with me particularly, inclusive.

Nonetheless, he has taken to an obligatory journey that has been earmarked by God Almighty for any living being or object here on earth. He died of old age and probably, of an existing health condition associated with old age. However, those jubilant “Ahenfie boys and girls” with their handful of supporters inclusive are of the opinion that their evil wish through some sort of juju or whatever, has caused his untimely death.

If that is the belief of the little-minds who do not understand God’s purpose in relation to humanity and death, then let them continue to celebrate their luck. Today, they are happy, but tomorrow, they will be weeping as it is truly stated in Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8 under the heading, “A time for everything” e.g. a time to be born and a time to die.

Their disgusting belief bordering on an intention to satisfy their parochial “stomach” interests hence consciously aiding and abetting Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman Council to twist and rewrite the history of Kumawuman is not only echoed, but also amplified, by the Kumasi Akyempemhene, I should think.

The Kumasi Akyempemhene from my reliable source of information, had been telling people that it is only the Akyempemhene of Kumawu among all the four sub-chiefs following Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, with Barima Tweneboa Kodua V inclusive, that is fiercely feared by Asantehene and Asanteman Council. He went on further to confide in his friends that as soon as the Kumawu Akyempemhene dies Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman Council with Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua will walk over Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and his supporters. They will takeover Kumawu.

As said, we shall see. The supporters of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V are waiting to see, as it is said, time will tell. At the moment, we are mourning the death of our industrious son of Kumawuman, Nana Okyere Krapa II. He was feared by those who loved engaging themselves in evil and trampling on others’ rights as he would not hesitate to chastise or deal with them squarely as no-nonsense man as he was. Those who did right things, never attempted to rob others of their birth-right as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is contrarily doing, found him a Saint.

He is dead, but his good things, boldness, no-nonsense attitude and his untiring aspiration to liberate Kumawuman from the corruption of Asantehene and his Asanteman cronies and accomplices will forever remain a source of inspiration to many a discerning Kumawuman subject who wishes to secure the collective interests of Kumawuman despite the herculean task ahead.

Asantehene’s political muscle, connivance with injudicious judges and his untoward determination to rob Kumawuman of their lands and money can only go so far, but the burning flame of the late Nana Okyere Krapa II in those who believe in the supremacy of justice and fairness will forever burn in their hearts and rekindle them to carry on with his noble intentions and work.

Nana Okyere Krapa II, Kumawu Akyempemhene, Damirefa due. Due, due ne amanehunu!

I pray God Almighty grants him a place in His bosom.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire bereaved family (wives, children, brothers, sisters, parents, uncles etc.) and Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, Kumawu Akwamuhene Nana Kwasi Bafo, Kumawu Aduanahene Nana Sarfo Agyekum, and Kumawu Sumankwaahene Nana Okyere Darko.

The battle is still the Lord’s. God gives, and God takes away; this is my admonition to the entire bereaved family and the friends and supporters of Nana Okyere Krapa II, who has now turned his face to the wall.

From the YouTube video link below, Nana Okyere Krapa II was the last person (sub-chief) to swear to the remains of the late Kumawu Kontrihene when he was laid in state somewhere last year in Kumawu.

Rockson Adofo