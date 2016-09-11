Graduate Students to ‘occupy’ Flagstaff House over delayed bursaries

Members Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) will picket at the Flagstaff House on September 21 over the delayed disbursal of their bursary and thesis grant from government.

The Association has lamented that the delay in the payment of the allowance, amounting to about GHc4 million, has put the students under undue financial stress and stifled academic endeavors.

The President of GRASAG, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful thus held that “the state should release the bursaries as a matter of urgency.”

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Etuaful recounted two months of lobbying at the relevant state agencies like the Ministry of Education yielded no positive results.

He also said the association had no explanation for the delay in payment given there has been the approval for disbursement.

He noted that“the challenge now is that we don't know why the Ministry of Finance is not paying the money when approval has been given and so we are giving an ultimatum, from now to about [September] 16. They should be able to mobilise the money.”

But if the association's ultimatum is not heeded to, Mr. Etuaful said, “we are telling the President that we shall come and join him at the Flagstaff House. We will just go and sit there until he gives us the order that the money should be paid.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmoline.com/Ghana