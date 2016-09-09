THELOGY AND CULTURE

THEOLOGY AND CULTURE

You are dealing with true current trends in the world today. Many churches have become anemic and powerless because they have swallowed everything that the culture dictates. Political correctness has dissipated the effectiveness and the passion of many pastors and evangelists today because they don't want to offend anybody. One thing that many Christians do not know or realize is that John the Baptist and later many Christians died or were killed because they did not allow the culture to dictate to them. Ponder on the reason why "Gay Marriage" has become an acceptable practice in the United States. Many preachers kept their mouth shut because they did not want to rock the boat or lose money and prestige.

Love and Scriptures. First, one has to define love in the biblical sense. Today some think that if you love somebody you allow him/her to do whatever seems good or right even though it might be definitely wrong. That is why the church is full of people who are living in sin without any repentance because the pastor and leaders have concluded that if they rebuke or correct such people, they would be regarded as unloving. This understanding or position is biblically wrong. In fact, when you do not correct a sinning person that is the true definition of unloving. The culture today is on the precipice of destruction because there is nobody who is able to stand up and say enough is enough.