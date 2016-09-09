Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Feature Article | 9 September 2016 23:12 CET

THELOGY AND CULTURE

THEOLOGY AND CULTURE

You are dealing with true current trends in the world today. Many churches have become anemic and powerless because they have swallowed everything that the culture dictates. Political correctness has dissipated the effectiveness and the passion of many pastors and evangelists today because they don't want to offend anybody. One thing that many Christians do not know or realize is that John the Baptist and later many Christians died or were killed because they did not allow the culture to dictate to them. Ponder on the reason why "Gay Marriage" has become an acceptable practice in the United States. Many preachers kept their mouth shut because they did not want to rock the boat or lose money and prestige.

Love and Scriptures. First, one has to define love in the biblical sense. Today some think that if you love somebody you allow him/her to do whatever seems good or right even though it might be definitely wrong. That is why the church is full of people who are living in sin without any repentance because the pastor and leaders have concluded that if they rebuke or correct such people, they would be regarded as unloving. This understanding or position is biblically wrong. In fact, when you do not correct a sinning person that is the true definition of unloving. The culture today is on the precipice of destruction because there is nobody who is able to stand up and say enough is enough.

More From Author: (165 Articles)
09-09-2016  Thelogy And Culture20-08-2016  Incarnational And Informational Evangelism23-07-2016  Getting Our Hands Dirty08-07-2016  Food For Thought10-06-2016  Does The Ndc Government Learn From The Past?More...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kennedy Adarkwa.

Feature Article

there is no fool, so great a fool as a knowing fool.
By: Nana Nimo Appiah-Agy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img