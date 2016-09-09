Police crackdown on landguard activities at Tuobodom; 2 arrested

A combined team of military and police personnel have increased surveillance on Fosukrom near Tuobodom in the Bono Ahafo Region to crack down on activities of land guards.

At least two people have been picked up to assist with investigations on the matter, Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Twumasi Ankra confirmed to Joy News.

Residents have been in left in terror over sporadic shooting and attacks by land guards in the area. This has resulted in laborers and residents being robbed and assaulted in the community, Joy News has learnt.

Some of the residents said they have no peace and have been subjected to reports of gun fire on constant basis

A woman said her son was injured by a stray bullet and has now been hospitalised.

Joy News correspondent Anas Sabbit who works with Gaskiya FM in Techiman said a market which used to be busy has been made dormant due to the activities of the land guards.

He said the parents cannot even send their children to school for fear they will be attacked.

Divisional Police Commander said the chaos is the result of land litigation by two factions in the area.

Chief Superintendent Twumasi Ankra said ever since he took office he has been meeting with the two factions to ensure dialogue and lasting peace in the area.

However, he said, things took a turn to the worse last month when the factions devised criminal means of stopping people from building in the area.

According to him, some miscreants fired into roofs of new buildings just to terrorize the residents.

Two people have been arrested and transferred to regional police to investigate the matter, he said.

