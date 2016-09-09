3G Awards Partners with South African Airways on the 6th Edition in NY

3G Media, Inc. is proud to announce that it is partnering with South African Airways on the the 6th Annual 3G Awards Gala in NY. South African Airways exclusively becomes the Official Airliner of the 3G Awards 2016..

The Awards ceremony is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities. It will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016 at the IGA (Inspirational Gospel Assembly) Banquet Hall, 1211 Brook Ave, Bronx, New York, USA. It is produced by 3G Media Inc (www.3gmdiaonline.com), an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. It is affiliated with media houses that include; Global Media Alliance Group, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline, Myjoyonline.com, Boogiedown Nima, Playbak, Iraptv, Golden Radio Worcester, FMcitifmonline.com etc.

The event will be co-hosted by Abraham Kwaku Lincoln aka; MC:Papa Linc who has his new show on; Highliferadio.com, every Wednesday; 3pm. Kumawood Actor Benard Aduse-Poku also has his entertainment show on jerseyghradio.com, every Saturday. Red Carpet will be hosted by Philly based Ghanaian MC and Radio Presenter, Lady Gee of Amansan Fm UK. Among the organizations supporting are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana NY, National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Kumasi Charity Foundation and Salinko Help The Needy Foundation. Sponsors; Joy Industries GH Ltd, Prestige Travel and Tours, KTA Mobile USA; Alomocalls.com, Anokyekrom Restaurant, Nyamekye African Market, Malata African Market, NY

About South African Airways

South African Airways (SAA), South Africa’s national flag carrier and the continent’s most awarded airline, serves over 75 destinations worldwide in partnership with SA Express, Airlink and its low cost carrier Mango. In North America, SAA operates daily nonstop flights from New York-JFK and direct flights from Washington D.C.-IAD (via Accra, Ghana and Dakar, Senegal) to Johannesburg. SAA has codes share agreements with United Airlines, Air Canada and JetBlue Airways, which offer convenient connections from more than 30 cities to SAA’s flights. SAA is a Star Alliance member and the recipient of the Skytrax 4-Star rating for 14 consecutive years.

