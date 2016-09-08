Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 8 September 2016 14:23 CET

Special Envoy Thomas Perriello Travel to Tanzania, DRC, Belgium

By U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Perriello to the Great Lakes Region of Africa is traveling September 6–17, 2016, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); and, Brussels, Belgium.

He will attend the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State summit on September 8 in Dar es Salaam, in an effort to support regional leadership in resolving the Burundi crisis and specifically the EAC-led dialogue amongst Burundian stakeholders. He will be in the DRC, September 9–15, to engage at length with stakeholders there on issues of dialogue, protecting political space, and advancing the electoral process. His trip will conclude in Brussels, where he will meet with international and European partners.

