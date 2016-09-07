Kenpong starts Sao Tome tour offer

Ghanaian revelers have been urged to explore São Tomé by multiple award-winning travel and tours giants, Kenpong Travel and Tours as they introduce a new tour destination.

Prospective travelers will have the chance to fly to a beautiful island of Sao Tome sited on the Gulf of Guinea for a comprehensive package which includes Visa, air fare, accommodation, food and sight-seeing.

Kenpong Travel and Tours CEO, Mohammed Alhassan said: "it's a complete offer for travelers, especially those who love beaches. It's less than two-hours by flight from Accra. It's a very serene island for a weekend relaxation".

"And as it has been our track record of providing top notch accommodation, prospective travelers will be hosted at the Pestana Hotel, a five-star hotel," he added.

The next trip is scheduled for September 23-25.

"I will be there myself, this time, I invite the business community to come for networking and socialization," Mr Alhassan said.

It will cost US$1,000 for singles and couples/partners will pay US$1,800.

