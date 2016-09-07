Stop Bukom Banku!

Bukom Banku started his boxing career on quite a promising note until he lost his gloves to petty fooling. From throwing physical and verbal punches at people outside the ring, down to battering his dark complexion for broken-white and restoring it for no particular reason, the young man has progressively grown into one big clown and a public nuisance whose daily business has been to get his name featured in our headlines for only the wrong and funny reasons, at the expense of chasing his boxing dreams.

It did not come as news when The Ghanaian Times featured him this morning with yet another interesting caption, "Bukom Banku dodges court". The Daily Guide reported the story with a rather intriguing banner headline, "Cops chase Bukom Banku over kiss" In the past few months, these are the jokes we have been reading about the boxer-turned-joker.

What keeps him going? Perhaps, he's motivated and inspired by the fact that, he's in the camp of His Merciful President John Dramani Mahama who may have rest-assured him a Presidential Pardon should he find his sorry self in prison for his lawless actions tomorrow.

Isn't it a pity that the very people who have the opportunity to market Ghana to the world are caught young by smart politicians, so they shall forever remain their partners in dry comedies? We are now in a political age when celebrities, and not achievements or policies, are used as ploys to win souls for votes.

Ama Ghana, this is how far we have come.

Jet Alan.