53 Top Radio Presenters Adopt Resolution to Promote Peaceful Elections

Fifty-three leading radio presenters and programme hosts from some of Ghana’s most influential radio stations have adopted a six-point resolution to promote issues-based and peaceful elections through their respective radio programmes.

The adoption of the resolution is the result of engagements with the influential radio programme presenters by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) as part of the organisation’s project that seeks to promote issues-based and decent language campaigning for peaceful elections.

Some of the journalists adopted the resolution at a forum which was chaired by Prof. Kofi Agyekum popularly called Opanin Agyekum of the University of Ghana. Present at that forum were also the Director of Political Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Remi Ajebewa and the Head of democracy and good governance at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Eyesan Okorodudu.

“It’s great to have the most influential people on radio share a common view and recognise their important role in promoting peaceful elections, and more importantly, committing to do so. I feel really inspired by the action of these distinguished programme presenters and commend them for this bold, exemplary action,” said Sulemana, Executive Director of the MFWA.

Below is the six-point resolution and the list of programme presenters and hosts who have signed up:

Resolution

By Radio Presenters and Hosts from Leading Radio Stations in Ghana

We, radio presenters and hosts of programmes from leading radio stations across Ghana, mindful of the current context of the media landscape and the critical role of the media and journalists in promoting peaceful elections in Ghana through professional and issues-based programming and reporting unanimously adopt and commit to this Resolution:

Recognising the important role of the media in promoting credible and peaceful elections, we will at all times abide by the ethics of the journalism profession and ensure the highest possible standards in our day-to-day practice We commit to ensuring that our respective programmes and media platforms are not used as platforms for insults and abusive campaigning by political actors and all others who appear on our networks in person, on the telephone and via social media platforms We call on political parties to orient their communicators who use the media for campaigning to be decorous and focus on issues rather than personality attacks We urge colleague presenters and hosts to desist from acts that could contribute to compromising the credibility and peaceful conduct of the December general elections We urge all stakeholders in the electoral process to be professional, impartial, fair and firm in the discharge of their roles and responsibilities at all times We further urge all stakeholders to respect the rights of journalists in the discharge of their duties and help guarantee the safety of journalists during the electoral process

This resolution is also in the spirit of a meeting for radio presenters and programme hosts convened on July 29, 2016 by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra.

The meeting, which discussed, among other things, the role of programme hosts and presenters in curbing the use of abusive language on the airwaves, was presided over by Prof. Kofi Agyekum of the University of Ghana. Also in attendance were the National Media Commission (NMC), the Director of Political Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, and Head of Division, Democracy and Governance at the ECOWAS Commission.



Adopted in Accra, Ghana, this Friday, 2nd day of September 2016.



Endorsed by:

