Special Report | 6 September 2016 17:14 CET

53 Top Radio Presenters Adopt Resolution to Promote Peaceful Elections

By Media Foundation For West Africa

Fifty-three leading radio presenters and programme hosts from some of Ghana’s most influential radio stations have adopted a six-point resolution to promote issues-based and peaceful elections through their respective radio programmes.

The adoption of the resolution is the result of engagements with the influential radio programme presenters by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) as part of the organisation’s project that seeks to promote issues-based and decent language campaigning for peaceful elections.

Some of the journalists adopted the resolution at a forum which was chaired by Prof. Kofi Agyekum popularly called Opanin Agyekum of the University of Ghana. Present at that forum were also the Director of Political Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Remi Ajebewa and the Head of democracy and good governance at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Eyesan Okorodudu.

“It’s great to have the most influential people on radio share a common view and recognise their important role in promoting peaceful elections, and more importantly, committing to do so. I feel really inspired by the action of these distinguished programme presenters and commend them for this bold, exemplary action,” said Sulemana, Executive Director of the MFWA.

Below is the six-point resolution and the list of programme presenters and hosts who have signed up:

Resolution
By Radio Presenters and Hosts from Leading Radio Stations in Ghana

We, radio presenters and hosts of programmes from leading radio stations across Ghana, mindful of the current context of the media landscape and the critical role of the media and journalists in promoting peaceful elections in Ghana through professional and issues-based programming and reporting unanimously adopt and commit to this Resolution:

  1. Recognising the important role of the media in promoting credible and peaceful elections, we will at all times abide by the ethics of the journalism profession and ensure the highest possible standards in our day-to-day practice
  2. We commit to ensuring that our respective programmes and media platforms are not used as platforms for insults and abusive campaigning by political actors and all others who appear on our networks in person, on the telephone and via social media platforms
  3. We call on political parties to orient their communicators who use the media for campaigning to be decorous and focus on issues rather than personality attacks
  4. We urge colleague presenters and hosts to desist from acts that could contribute to compromising the credibility and peaceful conduct of the December general elections
  5. We urge all stakeholders in the electoral process to be professional, impartial, fair and firm in the discharge of their roles and responsibilities at all times
  6. We further urge all stakeholders to respect the rights of journalists in the discharge of their duties and help guarantee the safety of journalists during the electoral process

This resolution is also in the spirit of a meeting for radio presenters and programme hosts convened on July 29, 2016 by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra.

The meeting, which discussed, among other things, the role of programme hosts and presenters in curbing the use of abusive language on the airwaves, was presided over by Prof. Kofi Agyekum of the University of Ghana. Also in attendance were the National Media Commission (NMC), the Director of Political Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, and Head of Division, Democracy and Governance at the ECOWAS Commission.


Adopted in Accra, Ghana, this Friday, 2nd day of September 2016.


Endorsed by:
Name: Radio Station

  1. Philip Asiawo Radio Universe
  2. George Asekere GBC Radio
  3. Bernard Koku Avle Citi FM
  4. Kojo Yankson Joy FM
  5. Clifford Ofosu Hot FM
  6. Prince Minkah Class FM
  7. Bernard Nasara Saibu Starr FM
  8. Salihu Shuaibu Sarawta Marhaba FM
  9. Samuel Amankwah Happy FM
  10. Samuel Ablordeppey Radio Gold
  11. Kwame Tutu Rainbow Radio
  12. Kwame Sefa-Kayi Peace FM
  13. Kwabena Kwakye Oman FM
  14. Felix Van Der Pallen Radio XYZ
  15. Kwame Karikari Onua FM
  16. Nana Yaw Kesseh Peace FM
  17. Chief Jerry Forson Accra FM
  18. Kwame Nkrumah Tikese Okay FM
  19. Kwaku Owusu Adjei Kasapa FM
  20. Kwesi Aboagye Neat FM
  21. Ofori Ayim Atinka FM
  22. Frank Eshun Top FM
  23. Umaru Sanda Amadu Citi FM
  24. Bright Kwesi Asempa Tsadidey Onua FM
  25. Afia Pokua Adom FM
  26. Kwaku Kyeremanteng Nkansah Fox FM
  27. Ohene Amankwah-Gyan Kessben FM
  28. Kwame Tanko Angel FM
  29. Nhyiraba Ismail Gyamfi Ashh FM
  30. Alhassan Jibril Cruz FM
  31. David Akuetteh Luv FM
  32. Abdulai Tahiru Yampasia Eagle FM
  33. Mashood Mahama Eagle FM
  34. Abubakr Adam Radio Zaa
  35. Yaro Ismail Might FM
  36. Sulemana Abubakari Sadiq North Star
  37. Mohammed Ibn Abdallah Diamond FM
  38. Iddrisu Awudu Winners FM
  39. Kumberso Peter Mensah Classic FM
  40. Nana Owoahene Acheampong Royals FM
  41. Nana Darkwa Obuoba FM
  42. Collins Nii Lamptey Kwao Rite FM
  43. Emmanuel A. Awhireng Radio Peace
  44. Abdul Hameed Amponsah Radio Peace
  45. Kwame Choco Ahomka FM
  46. Israel Abotsivia Kekeli Radio
  47. Geoffrey Gah-Mensah Lorlornyo FM
  48. Michael Avorgah Holy FM
  49. Edem Muttah Nyasorgbor Radio Jubilee
  50. Albert Azongo Radio A1
  51. Daniel Dadzie Skyy Power
  52. Annaakaa Waris Radio Progress
  53. Mohammed Balu Salia Radford FM

