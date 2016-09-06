Scanad Ghana ranks 30 on Ghana Club 100 list

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Scanad Ghana has been ranked 30 out of 100 companies at the 15th edition of the Ghana Club (GC) 100 award.

It is the company's first time of participating in the awards, becoming the only creative agency to be listed in the GC 100.

A statement from Scanad Ghana said its inception in 2011, one if its key ambitions is to be recognized as a top advertising and communication business operating in Ghana.

'The GC100 ranking has elevated Scanad Ghana in the eyes of corporate Ghana, we have demonstrated that we take pride in corporate excellence in line with our parent company WPP-Scangroup's mission of integrity, transparency, accountability and the pursuit of professional excellence to provide world class communication to our clients,' it said.

Scanad Ghana is full service communications agency offering creative, media planning and buying, digital and Public Relations services.

It is a member of the Advertising Association of Ghana and in 2014 won 33 Gong Gong awards and 2015 won 15 Gong Gong Awards, making Scanad the most awarded creative agency in Ghana.

Scanad Ghana is a subsidiary of WPP-Scangroup listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya, and it is part of the largest communication global brand WPP.

