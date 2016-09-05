Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 5 September 2016 19:36 CET

Industrial action by Mantrac staff is legal - Ghana Mineworkers Union

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMU) is challenging suggestions that the industrial action that led to the dismissal of some 70 workers of Heavy Duty Equipment Supply Company, Mantrac is illegal.

The workers were sacked after embarking on a nationwide sit-down strike to demand a switch in union affiliation last Thursday.

The about 300 workers of the company want to defect from the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union to the Ghana Mineworkers Union but claim their management is preventing them.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Mineworkers Union, Abdul Moomen Bana insists the action by the workers was within their right.

“As a matter of fact those workers who are members of the workers union, harmlessly asked for the management of Mantrac to at least explain to them why incessantly they have appealed since the beginning of the year their intention to join the Mineworkers Union,” he said.

“They have indicated to the management of Mantrac that they deduct dues and pay same to the Ghana Mineworkers Union so on that faithful day, those workers were just asking of management why consistently they have requested the deduction of due but management have refused to deduct the dues for GMU,” he explained.

He said it is not an illegal strike action.
The workers of Mantrac suspended their strike on that same day after management and Labour Commission agreed to meet them and other stakeholders last Wednesday over their concerns.

Mr Moomen says the dismissal of the workers is, therefore, a breach of good faith by management.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

