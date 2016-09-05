Akuffo-Addo Blazes The Trail To Confuse The Visionless

A meaning and nature of a dam, isn’t what we have at Akosombo. A dam simply means a "blockage on the course of a river, either natural or artificial, to create a reservoir.

With this, a mechanized borehole can be constructed, a channel created for the water from this borehole to flow through, and a blockade mounted in the course of this channel then forms a dam.

In this regard, even a vision to create a dam, not in every village, but every neighborhood, is easily achievable. It therefore takes blocked-headed nincompoops as these NDC riff-raffs, to doubt a vision by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to create a dam in every village in the three northern regions.

On Wednesday,28th August 2016 edition of ‘kokrookoo’ on Peace-FM,Ametor-Kwame claimed that John Mahama commissioned a huge dam with well-connected asphaltic roads and topnotch agricultural mechanization center, somewhere in the upper west region, during his recent campaign tour of the area.

I put in a text message for him to tell us specifically which town, village, cottage or hamlet, where this gargantuan dam is located, but he pretended not to have heard the question. So can anyone of you please help me out with an answer?

Blazing the trail

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went to Western north and the chiefs and people of the area made a passionate plea for a separate region, when by the grace of God, he becomes the President. And respectfully, he responded by saying he will go into the books, and appropriately go ahead with actualization of the request.

Now, when this hit the headlines, NDC propagandists went into their usual "it can't be done" nonsense. But when they later realized that the policy has massively caught up with the people of the area, they [NDC], quickly turned round to claim that "the policy is already being considered by them".

Again, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his characteristic visionary style, announced his one-district-one factory concept, the NDC propagandists poopooed it.But after coming to terms with the fact that the masses have bought into the concept, they [NDC], beat a quick retreat with their usual mantra " we are already doing it'.

Then came another nouvelle bombshell from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visionary arsenals; the one-village-one-dam policy alternative. Again, the blockheaded NDC riff-raffs said "it was absurd”. But when the reality dawn on them [NDC] that the concept has literally caught fire in the hearts of the people of the north, they [NDC], through their agric minister, claimed the concept is "already being implemented" by them.

So the point is; if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seeking the people's mandate by proffering original,cogent,realistic,progressive,progressive and visionary policy alternatives which the masses have massively embraced, then, how in God's name would anybody entertain a bunch of damn fictitious rascals whose only claim to fame is lies, thievery, ineptitude and foolish pronouncements?

Indeed, the good people of this country will surely embrace originality and throw out-of-the-window, shameless apologists who lack intellectual acumen to come up with original concepts, come 7th December, 2016.

The western north region policy

Now, a forum organized by IMANI, also peddled obvious lies about Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in respect of the proposed Western North Region policy, at their IMANIFESTO held at Mensvic Hotel, Shiashe-Accra, on Thursday, 25th August, 2016; and in my official capacity as Aide to the NPP Standard-bearer, I openly challenged them.

Now, a day after which was Friday, 26th August, 2016, Franklin Cudjoe repeated the same lies on OK-FM, and shamelessly tried roping me in; and by the ethics of journalism, I was offered the opportunity to set the records straight.

Unrepentantly on Saturday, 27th August, 016, Franklin Cudjoe repeated the same lies on Citi FM’s 'big issues’, which I again swiftly debunked.

Now, as an Aide to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I have a specific duty to perform in advancing his electoral success on 7th December, 2016; and I do so mostly in feature articles and grassroots canvassing for support.

I never venture into radio interviews. But, when I have personally accompanied Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a particular trip, seen/heard what the people's needs/concerns were, and what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's response was, it would've been grievously irresponsible of me to stand aloof for anybody to peddle total falsehood against him.

NDC is running scared

After being in government for the past 8years and claiming to have turned Ghana into a paradise, engaging the services of well-qualified and competent professionals to manage our electoral process should have been the delight of a party that claims to have performed miracles in all sectors of the economy.at least, our recent past history where twenty-seven and zero[27&0] was substituted for two-hundred and seventy[270] at the polling stations in 2012,the voluntary service from some of our professional entities who are highly skilled in numeracy, should have been a welcome news to all who seek free,fair,transparent and incident-free election 2016.

Now, the Chartered Institute of Accountants-Ghana, Ghana Bar Association and Institute of Statisticians have made an offer to assist EC as returning officers for the 2016 general elections; and this kind gesture has been gladly embraced by EC.

However, the NDC, led by Ofosu-Ampofo, the party's director of elections, say they're going to fight tooth-and-nail, to oppose and stop EC from engaging the services of these highly numerate and intellectually savvy patriotic professionals.

The argument of the NDC is that, these highly qualified professionals don't have any experience in collating electoral figures. The NDC is therefore demanding that the EC sticks to the services of illiterate people who record 27-and-zero as 270, because such people have supervised elections before, and therefore are experienced.

But for me, this move by NDC is very tantamount to saying an illiterate traditional birth attendant, of many years, in a remote village where there is no light, water, health facility etc., is much experience and must therefore be trusted to offer safer delivery to expectant mothers, than a freshly-qualified gyaenacologist.

The medical records fiasco

Again, as a result of being bereft of ideas, the NDC has now resorted to shameful tactic of attacking the person of Nana Addo, with vile propaganda, uncouth vilification and outright lies. I have taken my time to analyze the so-called medical records of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as published by African watch magazine, in my capacity as a professional Medical Radiographer, and here are my observations/conclusions:

1. "He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2013 with an abnormally high Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) count of 89.9 when, according to his British doctors, his normal “upper limit” of PSA should have been 3.72, a whole 86.18 points in the danger zone".

My observations/conclusions:

(i). A PSA count as high as 89.9 would have resulted in a full-blown aggressive cancer which would have then spread to other vital organs of the body, in what is known in medical terminology as "metastasis”, and totally incapacitated the victim.

2. "A chest X-ray taken on January 14, 2014 showed him to have acute kidney injury, which kidney experts say is a serious condition that can leave sufferers in considerable pain".

My observation/conclusion

(i). Kidneys are not located in the thorax [chest]; they are located in the abdomen so when you want to take a radiograph of the kidneys, it is rather the abdomen which becomes the focal point.

(ii). Kidneys are soft tissue organs, unlike bones which are easily visible in ordinary radiographic imaging.

(iii). To examine the function of the kidneys by means of radiographic imaging, special dyes are intravenously administered after which images are taken at specified periods to demonstrate how the kidneys are getting rid[secretion] of the dye.

3. "And an examination on January 29, 2014 indicated that the NPP presidential candidate’s “heart is enlarged and there is quite marked coronary artery calcification"

Observation/Conclusion

(i). the coronary artery supplies oxygenated blood to the heart. And when they describe something as "calcified", it simply means it has become hardened.

(Ii). so a hardened coronary artery, as far back as 2014, would have long resulted in asphyxiated-related cardiac accident by now.

But for Nana Addo to be moving about briskly on campaign tours across the country, and often speaking on platforms as late as 3am, is an indication that these so-called diagnosis about his health status are nothing but 'kweku ananse' stories which are completely alien in the field of medicine, and must fittingly be thrown into the trash-can with alacrity.

As a matter of fact, after setting off at 6am, on 29th August, 2016, during the recent campaign tour of the three regions of the north, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP team actually returned to their hotel in Walewale at 2:30am, on the dawn of the following day; and yet, all internal organs of Nana Addo are said not to be working?

Indeed, the man is now proving to be highly immortal and this is why, as a people desirous of seeing our country's progression, must do whatever is humanly possible, to make him the president of Ghana, come 7th December, 2016.

Justice Abeeku Newton-Offei

E-mail: [email protected]