Jim Baiden appointed new Fidelity MD

Fidelity Bank has appointed Jim Baiden as the bank’s new Managing Director taking over the mantle from Edward Effah.

Mr Effah is now the Group CEO of the Fidelity Group and Chairman of the Board of Fidelity Bank, as well as, the other subsidiaries of the Group, namely, Fidelity Asia Bank and Fidelity Securities Limited.

Prior to his new role, Jim Baiden for the last ten years has been the Deputy Managing Director of the multiple award winning bank.

Speaking in an interview concerning his new role, Mr. Baiden expressed his gratitude to the board of Fidelity Bank for recognizing him as the one to take over from the outgoing MD and Founder, Edward Effah.

“I am really honored that the board of Fidelity sees me as the right person to take over from Edward. Through the leadership of Edward, Fidelity has become one of the most respected brands in this country. Edward excelled in steering the affairs of this great brand to become the fourth largest bank in the country. Mr. Effahis a visionary leader, a trait many aspire to have. I have a bigger task ahead of me to emulate Edward and continue the great work this bank has seen under his leadership,” he said.

Edward Effah

According to Mr. Edward Effah, Jim Baiden is more than capable for his new role.

“Jim provides continuity and will push the bank to a new level. Jim has exemplary leadership skills, his passion, and dedication for what he does is unmatched. Working as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank over the past ten years, Jim has always supported me in pursuing the vision for Fidelity Bank. I congratulate him on his new appointment,” said Mr Effah.

A co-founder of the bank and a member of the Bank’s Executive team, Jim brings to Fidelity over 25 years of core banking experience and specialist knowledge in Treasury and Commercial Banking. He launched his banking career in the mid-80s at National Investment Bank where he managed various portfolios at the Branch and Head-Office levels.

He subsequently joined the start-up team of the then Securities Discount House in 1990 and rose to become the Chief Dealer and established a reputation as one of the best treasury dealers on the Money Markets.

Fidelity Bank is the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank in Ghana and the 4th largest in terms of assets and deposits. The bank won 5 awards at the 15th National Banking Awards including Best Bank of the Year, 2016, Trade Deal of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility and was second runner up for Financial Performance and Customer Care.

The bank currently has seventy-five branches and over 114 ATMs nationwide.

As the Bank repositions itself to take off in its next growth phase, it has sought to make strategic investments in IT infrastructure and resources to ensure that it is able to deliver service seamlessly, drive efficiencies and deliver an enhanced customer experience through its partnership with IBM.

