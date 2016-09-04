Dr. Nyarkotey Obu to Visits Life Scientists & Global Doctors Institutes in Takoradi

As the month of September marks the global prostate cancer awareness month, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu will be visiting Life Scientists & Global Doctors Clinic Located at Anaji Namibia in Takoradi on the 12th of September 2016. Dr, Nyarkotey is a prostate cancer expert, researcher and policy maker. All patients should meet Dr. Nyarkotey at 10am for consultations regarding prostate issues.

For further information contact Dr Kudiabor on 0201202122

Profile of Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu was appointed a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus in 2016 at the age of 31. He introduced the course Holistic Prostate cancer and currently the Course lead, Faculty of Holistic Urology at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana, (AMAG) and the Director of Dr. Nyarkotey Alternative Medical College, Ghana, affiliated to Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine in Cyprus.

Dr. Nyarkotey PhD in alternative Medicine revealed the rightful use of alternative medicine in men diagnosed with prostate cancer. His Postdoctoral research brought the Hibiscus tea into the medical limelight in Ghana as the best tea for Men’s Prostate health. The second Postdoctoral research which was a short term appointment work funded by Dangme media titled “A Look At Dangme Community Parliamentary Voting Pattern: A Comparative Review Of Elections Held In The Various Constituencies And What Is Likely To Happen In 2016 Between NDc And NPP In The Dangme Constituency” also revealed a five shaky seats which predicts shaky for the National Democratic Congress brought the Dangme political terrain into the national focus.

Dr. Nyarkotey pushed for the declaration of father’s day in Ghana as a national prostate cancer awareness day which is at the implementation stage now at the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Nyarkotey future Doctoral of Science program will focus on “Cancer and Immunology: the Role of Holistic Urology” Dr. Nyarkotey aims to find a cure and preventive medicine for prostate cancer using evidence based alternative medicine which he coined the new medical term “Allopathic Alternative Medicine”

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a registered alternative medical practitioner with specialty in Naturopathic Urology/Oncology by the Alternative Medical Practice Council, Ghana. He is also an ultrasound expert, renowned Prostate Cancer expert, ambassador, Policy maker and Cancer Psychologist focusing 100% on Men’s prostate health.

Dr. Nyarkotey’s holistic, naturopathic approach is exclusive for people combating Prostate Cancer and other cancers, Prostatitis, Bladder Pain / Pelvic Pain and Male sexual dysfunction. His research, writings and professional passion are exclusive to these conditions: Cancer of the prostate, Enlarged Prostate, Prostatitis, Male sexual dysfunction, Pain (specifically pelvic pain) and urinary incontinence. Treatments include: medicinal herbs, individualized nutrition, supplements and massage.

His research interests are black race and prostate cancer, Doppler for prostate cancer diagnosis, Naturopathy oncology and integrative approach to cancer management. His research also focuses on the Dangme People in the eastern part of Ghana. His approach codenamed “Dr. Nyarkotey Integrative Approach to cancer management” specializes in integrative (Western & Eastern, Conventional & Natural) treatments for Prostate and other Cancers and Urological conditions have helped lots of patients diagnosed with prostate cancers in Ghana.

Dr. Nyarkotey individualizes the treatments to the patients’ needs from least invasive to more aggressive. Dr. Nyarkotey is the Director of De Men’s Clinic & Prostate Research Lab in Dodowa, Akoto House and also doubles as the founder of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana, the peak national body of prostate cancer in Ghana creating awareness on prostate cancer. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the director of Dangme Media Limited, publishers of Dangme Newspaper, a community based newspaper for the Dangme community.

Dr. Nyarkotey studied the first ever Program in Prostate Cancer organized by Sheffield Hallam University, UK and Prostate Cancer UK. Dr. Nyarkotey reviewed the literature “Role of Safety and efficacy of active surveillance in the treatment of prostate cancer and critiqued the paper on grounds why it can be a calculated gamble for black men.

As a masters student in prostate cancer, One of his assignment in the prostate cancer module “The Prostate cancer screening debate looking at the potential harm and benefits of the PSA test and the introduction of the Prostate cancer risk management program (PCRMP) in the UK by the NHS as a policy guidelines was regarded as outstanding by the course leader, Catherine Holbon of the faculty of health and Wellbeing and eventually he was made to get in touch with the regional ambassador for Topic of Cancer in South Yorkshire, Mr. Denton Wilson, a prostate cancer community champion in the UK and he is also the director of Prostate Cancer Awareness UK.

Concurrently with his work in Prostate cancer and medical ultrasound, I developed the concept of using mobile ultrasound as part of the prostate cancer screening in Ghana to assess prostate volume simultaneously with the PSA test in the local churches. He moves up and down the country as prostate cancer ambassador educating men on prostate health and offering prostate cancer screening. He also established the first free prostate cancer screening center and Naturopathic clinic for prostate cancer in Ghana to address men’s prostate issues.

With his advocacy on calling for a specific prostate cancer screening policy for Ghanaian men to reduce the disparities in the black communities he received e mail from the Alumni Connects Office of Sheffield Hallam University, UK if willing to be profiled as one of the most successful students in prostate cancer. Currently, Dr. Nyarkotey submitted a policy to the president of the republic of Ghana to declare father’s day in Ghana as national prostate cancer day to create awareness, which has been accepted and a report from the ministry of health has been submitted and waiting for reply from the presidency of which the copy of report of the declaration sent to him.

Dr. Nyarkotey has provided lot of lectures; he was invited by the central University College in 2013 by Dr. Arthur to provide expert talk to level 300 evening marketing students at the Mataheko campus and also in churches, men’s club etc. He was also invited by Takoradi Polytechnic Guidance and Counseling unit to provide expert talk on prostate cancer to the teaching, engineering students and non-teaching staff in February 2014.

Dr. Nyarkotey participated in many continuous professional development programs in electrocardiography in general practice organized by Glico Health Services, Obstetrics and Gynecology ultrasound by BK Medicals Limited, Denmark and Advances in Medicine organized by the Ghana college of Physicians and Surgeons and Africa Medical Partners. Dr. Nyarkotey is a Public Speaker providing expert talk on prostate cancer on radios, TV, churches and Conferences and above all he is a trained psychosocial counselor.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a Christian and worships with the Holy Ghost Temple of ICGC, Frafraha branch and a member of the Medical Team and also a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, Adenta branch.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a catalyst for change and established the first ever Dangme Newspaper in the Dangme community. Dr. Nyarkotey is a prolific writer who writes feature articles in Daily Graphic, Daily Guide, The Chronicle etc and a columnist for most of the newspapers in Ghana, He writes columns for The Newstateman, The weekend Finder, Today Newspaper, the Briefing, Dangme Newspaper, Ghanaweb , modernghana etc. He has three books to his credit and over 200publications on both men’s health and the Dangme land.

As a Prostate Cancer Planner for Patients, Dr. Nyarkotey is passionate with staying up-to-date on cutting-edge prostate cancer research. With Dr. Nyarkotey, you will know if doing nothing (or Active Surveillance) is best for you. If you need medical treatment, he knows all the main players and can facilitate a visit both in Ghana and abroad.

Paramount of all, Dr. Nyarkotey doesn’t do any of the medical treatments for prostate cancer. In other words, his recommendations are 100% objective and bias-free. An organized health summary and a strategic action plan facilitated appointments with treatment experts, a customized anti-cancer lifestyle protocol.

Dr. Nyarkotey has presented a white paper on a response to implementing a national cancer plan and advocating for a prostate cancer policy for Ghanaian men to the Parliamentary committee on Health issues, The Minister of Health and the Director General of Ghana Health service and The National Health Insurance Scheme.

Career Objective

Dr. Nyarkotey intends to change the face of men’s health in the country so that more men prostate would be saved. Dr. Nyarkotey has plans for establishing alternative medical university in the country to train experts in alternative medicine and provide research in prostate cancer and the black race. He also intends to establish the first ever integrative cancer treatment center in Ghana. Dr. Nyarkotey also intends to develop the Dangme land and create business potentials in the country. He finally wants to use his position to influence politicians to invest in the health system in the country. Dr. Nyarkotey wants to use his potentials to build an effective consortium and pursue excellence in any legitimate environment in which he finds himself, by applying available resources for the growth and development of the institution.

Professional Capability

Multi talented gift in where he finds himself.

Scholarly work

Ability to work with less supervision.

Ability to work in a busy team to solve challenging issues.

Work with Microsoft Office Suit.

Working Experience

De Men’s Clinic & Prostate Research Lab (2013 )

[Medical Director in Charge]

Providing expert services in Prostate and other cancer related disease.

Consulting and providing dieting services to cancer patients

Men’s Health Foundation, Ghana(2014)- Director

Providing prostate cancer policies at the National level

Organizing Awareness and screening programs

Organizing fundraising events

Agbeve Herbal Hospital (2012-2014)- Head of Department of Sonography

Performing specialized prostate ultrasound services

Performing other ultrasound services and reporting

Research into Herbal medicine and Men Prostate diseases.

Medi-Moses Prostate Center (2010-2012)-Head of Department Sonography

Performing prostate and other ultrasound services

Educating men on prostate diseases

Organizing screening programs

Educational Background

Institution Period Qualification

Indian Board of Alternative Medicines. 2014 – 2016 PhD (A.M)

Research topic:

“The Impact of alternative medicines in Ghanaian men of African descent diagnosed with prostate cancer and the used of the local plant-Croton membranaceus-An observational study”

Research interest: Prostate cancer, prostate cancer screening, prostate cancer and the black community, Integrative medicine as the gold standard for cancer patients and immunology

Akona School of Counseling 2015-2016 Diploma in Psychosocial Counseling

CancerNursing. Org, UK 2013 Prostate cancer -certificate

Sheffield Hallam University, UK 2013-2014 MSc in Prostate cancer

Research topic: “An evaluation of factors that might influence the Prostate cancer related mortality and Quality of life (QOL) of Ghana men including the impact of a Healthy relationship”

The University of MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA 2014 Cert- Prostate cancer survivorship

University of Minnesota Center for spirituality & Healing, USA Cert

Botanical medicine

Traditional Chinese medicine

Integrative therapies & Healing practices

Systematic Bible Training School 2012 BA(Theology)

Radford University College 2010-2012 Sonography certificate

Trans Africa University College 2009-2010 Science Lab certificate

Rapha Development Institute 2008-2009 Pharmacy Assistant cert

Ghanata Senior High School 2005 – 2008 WASSCE

Teshie St. Agnes Junior High School 2001 – 2004 BECE

Interest and Hobbies

Writing

Research

Watching Movies

Debating and listening to discussions

Football

Grants Received

4,000cedis from the Christian Community Microfinance Limited 2013 8,000 cedis from Hon. Richard Tetteh, Assembly man for Sota 2015 1,000 from Hon.Gifty Newman, Assembly member for Dodowa Matetse 2015

