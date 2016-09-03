Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 3 September 2016 12:36 CET

Thousands participate in LUV/NHYIRA Peace walk in Kumasi

By Ghana I Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah

Thousands of residents, including politicians, have poured onto the streets of Kumasi to participate in the Luv & Nhyira Peace Walk.

Dubbed LUV/NHYIRA PEACE WALK 2016, it is aimed at drumming home the message and the need to impress on people to preach and practice peace before, during and after the elections .

Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Andy Okrah as well as Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah and some religious leaders are leading the legion of high profile personalities taking part in today’s walk.

The enthusiasm to promote peace is shown on the faces of residents who came in their numbers to support this worthy course.

A wealthy person is the one who has love,peace and joy.And who has these? The one with Jesus Christ.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
