Thousands participate in LUV/NHYIRA Peace walk in Kumasi

Thousands of residents, including politicians, have poured onto the streets of Kumasi to participate in the Luv & Nhyira Peace Walk.

Dubbed LUV/NHYIRA PEACE WALK 2016, it is aimed at drumming home the message and the need to impress on people to preach and practice peace before, during and after the elections .

Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Andy Okrah as well as Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah and some religious leaders are leading the legion of high profile personalities taking part in today’s walk.

The enthusiasm to promote peace is shown on the faces of residents who came in their numbers to support this worthy course.