Five Weekend Destination For Family And Loved Ones

Ghana has been blessed with a lot. Aside the natural resources, we can as well boast of great tourist sites and holiday destinations. No need to grab a ticket abroad for a vacation or honeymoon treat. Here are five vacation and honeymoon destination for family and loved ones.

1. Zaina lodge.

Zaina lodge can be located in the Northern region of Ghana precisely very close to the Mole National park and Larabanga mosque. Its natural feel alone allows you to enjoy nature's best. It is situated close to the two above mentioned tourist sites and beautiful waters. If you are a friend of nature then I suggest Zaina lodge to you this weekend and any other weekend.

2. Aqua Safari resort.

If you love beaches then I suggest Aqua Safari to you. Your eyes will remain gazed on the beautiful blue waters. A refreshing and natural feeling. It is located at Big Ada in the Eastern Region on the beautiful waters of Ada. Grab your cupcake, your sunglasses and swim suits and enjoy nature.

3. Holy Trinity Spa And Health Spa.

The first Spa, the best. At the mention of Holy Trinity Spa and Health farm, that's the first statement that rings a bell in your ears. It is the first Spa in West Africa and inarguably one of the best if not the sole best. It is located in Sogakope in the Volta region along the Volta river. Beautiful atmosphere and very serene. If you want to distress yourself from the busy schedules, then pay a visit to the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm.

4. Coconut Groove hotels

Coconut Groove can boast of beautiful resorts and hotels in the nation. With their resorts and hotels scattered all over the country, there is sure a place for you anywheew, anytime. The coconut groove resort in Elmina and Axim are sites to enjoy. With a very serene atmosphere, you just couldn't ask for more. This is value for money. The coconut groove hotel in Accra is not an exception. Pass by anytime and enjoy quality services.

5. Dodi Island

The last but definitely not the least is the Dodi Island situated along the Volta lake. Cruise on the lake in the Dodi Princess ferry and enjoy the beautiful sites. True definition of nature it is. Pass by anytime you are around Akosombo or the Volta lake.

Life can never be better without Love. Love is a gift of nature. You can only enjoy life to its full by marrying love with your dreams. Love truly, adore family and enjoy nature.