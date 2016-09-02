Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Health | 2 September 2016 12:41 CET

Ernest Opuni Undergoes Successful Surgery

By Daily Guide
Ernest Opuni and mother after the surgery
Ernest Opuni and mother after the surgery

With funds of $8,000 donated by Ghanaian and Dutch side FC Twente footballer, Shadrach Eghan, Ernest Opuni, a two-year-old hole-in-heart patient has successfully undergone surgery at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

Shadrach Eghan

The surgery which was led by Dr Lawrence Serebour, Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre on August 31, 2016 has been confirmed by doctors will help improve the life of little Ernest.

Benson Owusu, President of Quik Medical Consult, the non-governmental organisation which led the fundraising, extended their appreciation to Shadrach Eghan for stepping in to save the life of the child and also requested from other individuals and corporate institutions to come on board to support the 'BAIL OUT THE CHILD PROJECT' which seeks to raise funds to support needy children undergo surgeries, enroll them onto the NHIS as well as pay their hospital bills if their parents cannot afford.

So far, three children have undergone successful surgeries, costing $17,100 raised through the 'BAIL OUT THE CHILD PROJECT'.

Quik Medical Consult is a non-governmental organisation made up of young Ghanaian medical practitioners from various hospitals in Ghana. It has over the years organised free health screening and health education for various rural communities in Ghana.

ft_top_line

