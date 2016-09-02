ADB Commends Police Service

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (seated middle) and Daniel Asiedu, MD of ADB (seated left) and other officials of the bank

Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank (adb), Daniel Asiedu has commended the Ghana Police Service for maintaining peace in the country.

According to Mr. Asiedu, the Ghana Police Service has contributed in ensuring the safety of banks in the country to enable them to work efficiently.

“We have had instances of robbery attempts in some banks but the police have been timely and brave in responding and I wish to commend them for their commitment to duty,” he said.

Mr. Asiedu made the remarks when the Accra Central Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah paid a courtesy call on him.

He pledged the bank's commitment to supporting the Accra Central Division of the Ghana Police Service to maintain peace and security for organizations and companies to transact business.

“As a bank, we need a peaceful and secure atmosphere to operate, and I am glad the police service has shown over time that they are up to the task in providing us with the peaceful environment needed for our businesses to thrive,” he said.

According to Mr. Asiedu, the adequate security provided by the Police has helped customers to walk into banking halls to transact business.

Mr. Asiedu indicated that the bank would soon roll out tailored-made products and services for selected institutions, including the police service so as to enable them enjoy the full benefits of banking.

ACP Addo-Danquah thanked the bank for their assistance over the years and pledged her administration's resolve to continuously provide security to the bank and its environs.

“We want to ensure that companies and organizations operating within my jurisdiction enjoy the necessary peace and security as they go about their business, she said.

A business desk report