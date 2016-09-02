ADB wins best bank in Agric, Forestry and Fisheries financing

The Agricultural Development Bank has been adjudged the best bank in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing at the 15th Ghana Banking Awards held in Accra on Saturday.

The Ghana Banking Awards is recognized as the event which awards the best performing Banks in the country, ADB emerged tops in financing the Agric, Forestry and Fisheries sector which is recognized as the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

Though many banks and financial institutions shun the provision of credit to farmers due to the risky nature of the sector, the bank over the past five years invested over 350million Ghana Cedis in different areas within the sector.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director, Mr. Daniel Asiedu said winning the award is an indication that the bank remains committed to the reason for its establishment.

“Winning the award is an indication that even in the midst of stiff industry competition and an unpredictable agricultural sector the bank remains committed to ensuring that the sector remains a major contributor to our economy,” he said.

According to Mr. Asiedu, as with other awards we have won in the past, we dedicate this to our loyal customers and farmers to whom we remain committed to in growing their business,” he said.

“It is an honor to be the best amongst our peers in a critical sector like Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing and I wish to assure our customers to expect more innovative and tailor-made products, which will boost their businesses,” he said.

Last year the bank facilitated the provision of 17.7 million euros geared toward the production of 8,000 hectares of rubber in the country.

Also, the bank remains the major sponsor of the annual National Farmers’ Day event and consistently financed the building of a three bedroom house to the ultimate winner.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business