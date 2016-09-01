“I Am The Pride Of Obuasi;  Vote For Me ” - John Alexander Ackon

The Ashanti Regional Minister and the Obuasi West National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. John Alexander Kobina Ackon has called on the electorates in the constituency to invest in him by voting for him come December 7th General elections

According to him, he is the Pride of Obuasi and embodies the city wherever he finds himself and pledges to do more if he’s given the nod to become the Obuasi West Member of Parliament.

The Honourable Ashanti Regional Minister was speaking on Obuasi based Time Fm, Tuesday morning as the guest personality for the day.

“I embody Obuasi as a proud occupant of the Regional seat of Ashanti; the people of Obuasi has really being of help and I urge them to complete it by voting for me this time round as their Member of Parliament”, he stated.

Road Projects.

When the host, Nana Kwabena Yeboah queried him about the death trap Obuasi-Anwiankwanta highway and what his office plans of doing about it he explained”, Kwabena, what I want the people of Obuasi to do for me now is to pray for me and a surprise will happen soon”

Mr. John Ackon added that, some few roads in the Obuasi Township are on the verge of being asphalted soon; he went o mention the High Court road linking Abompekrom as one of them and other towns which he promised to come on radio and throw more light on later.

Vote for President Mahama for making Obuasi proud.

Wrapping up his interview with Nana Kwabena Yeboah, he called don the electorates in the Obuasi West to vote for the President for at least lifting the image of Obuasi by making him, John Alexander Ackon, the first Obuasi ‘boy’ to be Regional Minister.

Mr. John Alexander Ackon added that, voting for President Mahama will mean a big thank you for giving a son of Obuasi the chance to rule the Ashanti Region for the first time in the Political history.