ModernGhana Editor Joins Other African Journalists In Marrakech

ModernGhana Editor, William Nana Yaw Beeko, has been selected to join other African journalists for a one-week African Press Trip On UN Climate Change COP22, 2nd To 11th September, in Marrakech Morocco.

The event which is a pre-media event is to herald the main UN Climate Change 2016 COP22 slated for November in the same country.

Mr. Beeko and ModernGhana have been at the forefront of raising awareness on Climate Change matters with modernghana.com consistently proving very rich in terms of information on Climate Change matters.

Mr. Beeko, is one of the most experienced online journalists, who has always been driven and enthused by a unique sense of passion for the job and possesses a very enviable track record.

The African Press Trip is a familiarization opportunity for the African press and civil society in general on UN Climate Change 2016 COP22 which is being organised by the COP22 steering committee for African media.

The 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Marrakech from 7-18 November with a focus on Africa.

This year’s conference aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Agreement by strengthening mobilization of all actors.

This press trip aims to:

- Raise awareness among the African media community about COP22 issues through their participation in a session of COP Academy: a series of meetings with select members of the COP22 steering committee, the inter-ministerial commission and climate change experts

- Offer the chance to African media to participate in important climate change related meetings such as the Climate Change and Defense Forum that will take place on September 7th 2016 in Skhirat.

- Offer the opportunity to African media to visit the city of Marrakech and the site of Bab Ighli, where COP22 will be hosted, as well as the Noor solar plant in Ouarzazate.