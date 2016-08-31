National Engineering Advisory Group Inaugurated

Ing. Dr. Kwame A. Boakye (middle) and some council members posed with members of the Advisory & Review Group

The President and Council of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) have inaugurated a 11-member National Engineering Advisory & Review Group (NEARG) to advise and review practical issues confronting engineering in the country.

The Group, which is set out to be an independent “voice” on engineering issues, was inaugurated by the President of GhIE Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye.

Inaugurating the Group, Ing. Dr. Boakye said the establishment of the National Engineering Advisory & Review Group is one of the major institutional vehicles to help the institution achieve its objective and also promote the achievement of group excellence.

He said the group is expected to lead in the development of the GhIE Engineering Bible that will capture the GhIE perspectives and recommendations on the major engineering areas of interest to the nation.

Ing. Dr. Boakye explained that the engineering community needs to come together to effectively discharge their responsibilities of applying its expertise for national development and help increase group excellence.

“I believe that it doesn't matter what we achieve as individuals, until we achieve Group Excellence, our country cannot be competitive on the global level”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Ing. John Tettey, Director of the Ministry supported the formation of the Advisory & Review Group, urging all professional bodies to come together to provide professional and technical advice to Government for the development of the nation.

The National Engineering Advisory & Review Group, is chaired by Ing. Wilfred E.O. Apatu. Other members of the group include, Ing. Ben R. Aniagyei; Ing. Dr. Robert E. Adjaye; Ing. Dr. Joseph K.D. Annan; Ing. Dr. Nicholas K. Smart-Yeboah; Ing. Akwasi O. Pianim; Ing. Sylvia M. Arthur; Ing. Andrew E. Quayson; Ing. Prof. Daniel M. Gyimah; Brigadier General Anthony Amedoh and Mr. George Korley, resident in the U.S.