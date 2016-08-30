Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Social News | 30 August 2016 23:00 CET

Chief of Gowrie offers land for Police Post

By GNA

By Darlos Tong, GNA
Gowire (U/E), Aug. 30, GNA - The chief of Gowire Traditional Area, Naaba Peter Apiniyela II, has appealed to the Upper East Regional Police Command to establish a police post at Gowrie to assist in curbing the increasing armed robbery attacks.

The chief said motor bike snatching and cattle rustling was becoming rampant and cited a recent incident where a drinking bar in the area was robbed at gun point.

This left many of the residents in fear, Naaba Apiniyela said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Gowire.

He said together with his elders and the custodian of land, the Tindaana, were ready to offer land for the construction of a Police Post and also provide accommodation for the police personnel who would be sent there to work.

He also appealed to the Bongo District Assembly to liaise with the Ghana Water Company which has a treatment plant in the area to connect the seven communities under Gowire with pipe -borne water.

The said communities are Yorogo, Zaare, Nyariga, Vea, Zoko, Balungu and Gowrie. GNA

