Jim Reynolds Baiden takes over as new MD of Fidelity Bank

The Deputy Managing Director (MD) of Fidelity Bank, Jim Reynolds Baiden has taken over as the new Managing Director of the Bank.

The current MD, Edward Effah has been elevated to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity group and Chairman of Fidelity Bank.

JOYBUSINESS is learning that the changes were approved by the Board in July this year and has secured the necessary blessing from the Bank of Ghana.

Mr Baiden has been with the Bank since its inception some 10 years ago. He was a co-founder of Fidelity Bank, with responsibilities for Treasury and Wholesale Banking among others.

Prior to that, Jim served as Executive Director of Fidelity Discount House from 2002 after serving as the General Manager since the company’s inception.

He has had an illustrious 20-year career as a leading Treasury Manager and Investment Banker in the Ghanaian money markets.

In the mid-1980s, Mr Baiden worked with the National Investment Bank (NIB) serving in various capacities including Eastern Regional head, overseeing branch banking and projects.

He has also gained extensive international experience as an alumnus of Gerard & National, London and the Darden School of Management, University of Virginia, USA.

Mr Reynolds Baiden holds a Masters Degree in Banking & Finance from the Finafrica Foundation, Milan, Italy and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics with Statistics from the University of Ghana, Legon

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com