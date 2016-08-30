Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 30 August 2016 20:06 CET

ACEP calls for quick assent to Petroleum Exploration and Production Law

By MyJoyOnline

That was the Deputy Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) is calling on the President to as a matter of urgency assent to the Petroleum Exploration and Production ( E&P Law).

Ben Boakye is worried that almost three weeks after the passage of the E&P Law the President has yet to give his assent to it.

The law which replaces the 1986 PNDC Law 84 seeks to promote mandatory competitive tender and disclosure of the identities of oil investors among others – in line with international best practice.

Mr. Boakye believes an urgent assent to the law is crucial for the development of the industry.

"It would delight all of us to that the President will see the urgency in assenting to sign the Bill. If it were the budget he would have flown from wherever to come and sign it. This is a law that would regulate the oil and gas industry to ensure that subsequent contracts are better governed," he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban | Joy Business

Business & Finance

the day heaven will pour out it wrath there and then will we see who really is guilty and who is not
By: nana kojo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img