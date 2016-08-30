Wa Fruit Juice Factory to commence production in October

The Wa Fruit Juice Factory is expected to commence production of quality fruit juice by the end of September this year after it was closed down in 2011.

The factory which used to produce bottled juice from mango, pineapple and orange collapsed sometime 2011 due to what was said to be due management difficulties and with it came began the unemployment woes of several residents in the municipality.

The juice factory was established in 2007 as a result of a symbiotic sister city relationship between Wa and IEPER City in Belgium.

The factory however collapsed and the building was overtaken by overgrown weeds.

The Assembly worried about the situation decided to the open up for private partnership in order help manage and inject the needed capital into the refurbishment of the factory to bring it to life.

Out of the four companies that bid for the partnership, Ndaana Ghana Limited won and was given the onerous responsibility to resurrect the once flourishing and pet fruit juice factory of 0the Assembly.

Chief Executive Officer of Ndaana Ghana Limited, Gregory Lankono disclosed to journalists that the company will start operation again by the end of September.

He said a total amount of GH¢1.4 million is needed to completely refurbish the factory.

According to him, they have so far spent GH¢200,000 on the project and are optimistic the factory will be ready to operate by the end of September.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive Issahaku Nuhu who visited the site with journalists was happy that the factory would once again commence production to create jobs for the youth and also create a market for fruit producers.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |