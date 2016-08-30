Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 30 August 2016 14:25 CET

E/R: Four Injured In Suhum Gas Explosion

Source: Starrfmonline.com
File Photo
File Photo

Four people have been injured in a gas explosion at Suhum in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred in the neighborhood of a police residence.

The MCE for Suhum Margaret Ansei who confirmed the incident to StarrFMonline.com said a man, his wife and their two children are the victims of the explosion.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Hospital.

A similar incident in Bole on Sunday led to the death of six people and several others injured.

The explosion caused massive damage to houses near the scene.

General News

The past and the future are irrelevant but the moment is everything
By: fosuah Ghana
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img