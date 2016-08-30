E/R: Four Injured In Suhum Gas Explosion
Four people have been injured in a gas explosion at Suhum in the Eastern region.
The incident occurred in the neighborhood of a police residence.
The MCE for Suhum Margaret Ansei who confirmed the incident to StarrFMonline.com said a man, his wife and their two children are the victims of the explosion.
They are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Hospital.
A similar incident in Bole on Sunday led to the death of six people and several others injured.
The explosion caused massive damage to houses near the scene.