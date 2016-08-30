Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 30 August 2016 14:25 CET

Tension At Diamond Cement As machine Chops Worker Into Pieces

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Tension is mounting at the premises of Diamond Cement Factory at Bokro a farming community in the Ahanta West District of the Western region following the arrest of one of the workers for taking pictures of a colleague who was chopped down by an operating machine.

Barnabas Cudjoe was arrested by the Agona -Nkwanta Police for allegedly taking pictures of the worker whose body was chopped into pieces at the company premises.

According to an eye witness who spoke to Starr FM’s Western regional correspondent Emmanuel Ohene Gyan on condition of anonymity work came to a standstill when the deceased accidentally slipped from a spot he was sleeping out of tiredness and fell directly into an operating machine.

The body has since been deposited at a private morgue at New Amanful, a fishing community within the district whilst investigation continues into the incident.

Headlines

"Life itself is valueless but Life is".
By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img