Tension At Diamond Cement As machine Chops Worker Into Pieces

Tension is mounting at the premises of Diamond Cement Factory at Bokro a farming community in the Ahanta West District of the Western region following the arrest of one of the workers for taking pictures of a colleague who was chopped down by an operating machine.

Barnabas Cudjoe was arrested by the Agona -Nkwanta Police for allegedly taking pictures of the worker whose body was chopped into pieces at the company premises.

According to an eye witness who spoke to Starr FM’s Western regional correspondent Emmanuel Ohene Gyan on condition of anonymity work came to a standstill when the deceased accidentally slipped from a spot he was sleeping out of tiredness and fell directly into an operating machine.

The body has since been deposited at a private morgue at New Amanful, a fishing community within the district whilst investigation continues into the incident.