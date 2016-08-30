Kasapreko Chairman, Others Honoured

From left, Sam Ato Gaisie, Nii Osah Mills with an awardee and US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson

Dr. Kwabena Adjei, Founder and Chairman of Kasapreko Limited and Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Groupe Nduom, have been honoured at the fourth edition of ‘Made in Ghana Product and Service’ Awards held in Accra.

The two were among 37 most celebrated and outstanding Ghanaian business personalities, products and service organizations that were acknowledged.

The 'Made in Ghana Product and Service' Awards is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) endorsed by the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Finance and Ghana Standards Authority.

The event was held on the theme: 'Industrialization, the key Strategy to Accelerated Economic Development and Job Creation.'

Nii Osah Mills, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, who was the guest speaker of the event, said government has made the promotion and consumption of “Made in Ghana” goods and services a cardinal pillar for the future development of the economy.

Sam Ato Gaisie, President of the EFG, in his remarks, said the ‘Made in Ghana’ Awards is about seeking the pride of Ghanaian most celebrated high quality and competitive products and services to create awareness.

He said the awards is also to boost the business profile and reputation, increase the products' credibility in international markets and build product loyalty to save the local manufacturing industries from collapse.

Awardees

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom was adjudged Business Personality of the Year, while Dr. Kwabena Adjei received the Industrialist of the Year Award.

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), EIB Network, won the Young Personality of the Year, while Medi Moses Prostacure Herbal tea was adjudged the overall best product of the year and Herbal Tea of the Year.

Other outstanding products were: Reroy Cables & Power Systems, Distell- Savanna dry & Hunter’s Gold cider, Everpure purified drinking water, Chocho herbal fresh soap, Beatex- lord mosquito & old soldier jumbo mosquito coils, Kleesoft washing powder, Tex styles- GTP & Woodin, Anowah Afrique apparel, Phastor Kwick Floors, Kofi Ababio & Sons and Azartex emulsion paint.

[email protected]

By Cephas Larbi