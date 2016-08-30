Obuasi Gets High Court

The Administration of Justice has received a massive boost at Obuasi and its nearby communities in the Ashanti Region, following the construction of an ultra-modern high court complex.

The state-of-the-art facility, situated at North Nyamebekyere which was constructed by the government, boasts of amenities such as computer and internet facilities.

The grand opening of the edifice was attended by the Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, and Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and other top people.

Mr Agyeman Boadi expressed delight at the commissioning of the project, stressing that the project would help boost justice delivery in the area and reduce crime.

According to him, President Mahama whilst appointing him as the Obuasi MCE, charged him to work assiduously to develop the Obuasi township.

Apart from the project, three new clinics and a modern lorry terminal and a market complex at Kunka had been constructed by his administration in line with the president's order.

He stated that sod would be cut for the construction of a new modern market at Obuasi soon, adding that he is determined to initiate more landmark projects at Obuasi to uplift the image of the town.

John Alexander Ackon, on his part, stressed the need for the court system to be available and closer to the people so as to ensure discipline and social harmony, lauding the opening of the high court at Obuasi.

