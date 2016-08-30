NLC court action forces biomedical lab scientists to suspend one week strike

A one week strike by biomedical laboratory scientists ended on Monday after consultations with power brokers and stakeholders.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists (GABLS) revealed this in a release to its members on August 29.

“NEC has consulted broadly with our legal counsel, Labour experts and some key leaders of our beloved nation who have promised to pursue our agenda of having the documents launched and implemented,” the release said.

GABLS has been demanding the immediate implementation of a national health laboratory policy by government.

But the lab scientists were dragged to court by the National Labour Commission who said he strike action was not legal.

NLC action was also aimed at getting them to return to the negotiations table with the Ministry of Health.

“In order for us to win the goodwill of the honourable court to grant our request and fulfill the counsel of our lawyer it has become necessary to SUSPEND our strike action until after the mandatory period permitted by law as essential service providers. We shall activate it when the need arises,” the release signed by GAMBLS President, Ignatius Awinibuno, said.

Read the full release below:

Update on Strike Action

Dear Comrades of the Medical Laboratory Science in Ghana, NEC has consulted broadly with our legal counsel, Labour experts and some key leaders of our beloved nation who have promised to pursue our agenda of having the documents launched and implemented.

As leadership we have been further emboldened and inspired by the level of courage, forbearance and faith membership has exuded so far towards our course. It is unprecedented and very laudable and must be sustained this week and the weeks ahead until we achieve our agenda of securing better medical laboratory services for clients and in addition liberating our profession.

Leadership wishes to renew our commitment to pursuing every means legally possible to resolving this problem with the required expedited attention it deserves.

As you are aware the National Labour Commission is seeking a High Court order to get us to return to negotiations table with the Ministry of Health.

In the opinion of leadership the NLC has not treated our demands with the expedite attention it deserves as provided for in the Labour Act 2003 ACT 651. We have therefore prayed the honourable court to compel the NLC to treat our issue with the urgency it deserves under the law.

In order for us to win the goodwill of the honourable court to grant our request and fulfill the counsel of our lawyer it has become necessary to SUSPEND our strike action until after the mandatory period permitted by law as essential service providers. We shall activate it when the need arises.

We shall however explore equally effective means of pursuing our agenda in addition to the legal approach. This in our opinion is the best strategy to adopt under our circumstances. Please keep faith with leadership as you have always done. Simply wait for the next directive after the court hearing.

As many may have left their posts on various assignments due to the strike action, we entreat you to kindly take the needed steps to report to duty posts.

You are expected to come in your numbers to support leadership tomorrow at the high court at 9.00am prompt.

Leadership will keep you updated every step of the way until we reach the goal.

OUR GOD WHO BEGAN THIS FIGHT WILL SURELY ACCOMPLISH IT FOR US.

MLS Ignatius Awinibuno, President - GABLS

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN