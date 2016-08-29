ICI honours 3 journalists for excellence at GJA Awards

The International Cocoa Initiative, a multi-stakeholder organisation combining the efforts of the cocoa industry, civil society, farmers’ organizations, international organizations and national governments presented three awards at last Saturday’s Ghana Journalists Award.

Rtn. Emmanuel Oduro Boakye, Communications Manager presented an Honorary Citation awards Randy Abbey & METRO TV – for excellence in Journalism; for Best SME journalist, Famous Kwesi Atitsogbi (Multimemedia Group) - Juice from the baobab and Best Oil and Gas Reporter, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu (Graphic Business) - Why Ghana must invest oil revenues locally.

ICI supported the Rural Reporting category which was won by Kafui Kanyi from the GNA.

He took the prize last year and work with ICI on a number of initiatives.

ICI works in cocoa-producing countries to ensure a better future for children and to contribute to the elimination of child labour.

Working in Ghana and Cote D’ivoire for the past eight years, ICI has promoted holistic child protection measures in more than 500 cocoa-growing communities across the two countries.

