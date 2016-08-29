Nomination For Young Entrepreneur Awards 2016 Ends On Monday, Sept. 5th

The organizers of the prestigious award scheme for young entrepreneurs; Young Entrepreneur Awards has announced that the public nomination for potential winners for the 2016 edition will end on Monday, September 5th.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards is organized by the Youth Business Network (YBN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the National Youth Authority, to Recognize, Honor and Celebrate Entrepreneurs from the ages of 18 and 40, for their courage, inspiration and determination as jobs creators.

In a press release, the coordinator of the event; Solomon Adjei, stated that vetting process by an independent panel of judges, starts right after the Nomination ends. He also explained that, all entrepreneurs below age 40 whose businesses reside in Ghana are eligible to be nominated.

Solomon also touched on the winner selection criteria, saying; “the judging criteria include a thorough assessment of recent financial performance, strategic direction, product or service innovation, company leadership including personal integrity and risk-taking, values and key employee initiatives, and community involvement (e.g., philanthropic activities).

Touching on the benefits of the award winning, he said, being adjudged as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year comes with lots of corporate and social benefits, including Brand Elevation, Exclusive Publicity, Strategic Networking, Confidence building, among others.

The award scheme, which will proceed the biggest gathering of young entrepreneurs in Ghana; Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2016 ( www.youngentrepreneurssummit.com ), is slated for Friday, October 14th, in Accra.

Among the various categories to be awarded is the Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Social Entrepreneur of the Year, StartUp Entrepreneur of the Year, Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Non Ghanaian Entrepreneur of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Financier of the Year.

The general public and all entrepreneurs are to log on to www.youngentrepreneurawards.com to nominate deserving winners of their choice.